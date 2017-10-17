BOE’s Ramsden: Loss of market confidence could lead to higher BOE rates, weaker GBP

BOE’s Ramsden: Loss of market confidence could lead to higher BOE rates, weaker GBPBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reports more comments delivered by the BOE MPC member Ramsden from his testimony before the UK parliament.
Key Points:
If there were a loss of confidence by markets in the UK, you would see yields go up very sharply
Loss of market confidence could lead to higher BOE rates, weaker sterling
I wasn't in the majority of MPC members who saw a case for removing stimulus in coming months
Will continue to take each decision on the merits at each meeting
Wage growth less than would have been expected in past given low spare capacity
