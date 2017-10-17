BOE’s Tenreyro: MPC far from the point at which we will unwind QE

BOE’s Tenreyro: MPC far from the point at which we will unwind QEBy Dhwani Mehta
The Bank of England (BOE) MPC new member Silvana Tenreyro is on the wires now testifying before the TSC.
Key Points:
GBP depreciation has created stronger inflation and weak demand
My vote will depend on incoming data
Wage growth has been very very weak
Most measures of domestically generated UK inflation have been below target-consistent levels
If economy consistent with Aug central projection, policy could need to be tightened greater extent than markets expect
With long-term equilibrium lower, monpol need to set nominal interest rates at lower level to meet inflation target
Rise in UK net exports after currency fall may not happen
Some evidence that premature rate increase that turns out to be a mistake could need more cuts in future
MPC far from the point at which we will unwind QE
Agrees with MPC stance on timing of unwinding QE
Should proceed very gradually when BOE starts to unwind QE
