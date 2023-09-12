BoE’s Breeden: Risks to inflation around the August forecast are to the upside

Share:

Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor appointee, Sarah Breeden, said on Tuesday, “I agree with the MPC that the risks to inflation around the August forecast are to the upside.”

I see balanced risks to growth and unemployment in both directions.

I expect inflation to be around the 2% target in two years.

When asked about interest rate hikes, given the shocks we have had, it is not a surprise we have been tested severely.

I do think there are lessons about how we use our models, incorporate broader analysis of the economy.

Had we not increased the interest rates the way we did, that would have increased the price of imports, leading then to a very serious increase in inflation.

There is a an "awful lot of tightening" that is to come through.

We're not forecasting a recession.

There are a lot of mixed signals on wages and prices.

I think it is right to calibrate the MPC modelling based on the last 30 years, I wouldn't recalibrate but would look to learn from it.