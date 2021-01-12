Further comments are flowing from the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey, as he now speaks on the topic of negative interest rates.

Negative rates are a controversial issue.

There are a lot of issues with negative rates.

No country has used negative rates in 'retail' end of the financial market.

There are good reasons to think we're in a world of low rates for a long period of time.

Outlook for interest rates hinges on productivity growth.

Too soon to reach any conclusion about the need for future stimulus.

Expects plenty of further evidence in the next few weeks.