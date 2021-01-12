BOE’s Bailey: Impact of latest covid restrictions appears less than that in spring 2020

Commenting on the impact of the latest coronavirus restriction on the British economy, the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey said that it appears less severe than that in spring last year.

Additional quotes

“It does feel a bit as if the darkest hour is before dawn.”

“Our best guess is GDP over Q4 was flat to slightly down.”

“We have very little evidence of the scale of the economic impact of latest lockdown.”

“Mobility indicators are down more than in autumn, but less than in spring.”

“Expects Q1 output to be weaker than November forecasts.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD shows little reaction to Governor Bailey’s comments, hovering around 1.3550, up 0.28% so far. The ramping up of vaccinations in the UK is boding well for the cable amid broad-based US dollar retreat.