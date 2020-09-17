BOE to remain on hold, hint at future easing – Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank are out with a brief preview of Thursday’s Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy decision due at 1100 GMT.

Key quotes

“In between a series of macro reports, the Bank of England is expected to remain on hold for now, but its guidance could intensify speculation toward future easing. OIS markets have only a few basis points of a potential cut priced in through to year-end.”

“Key may be signs of dissent in the composition of the MPC vote that may raise easing speculation.”

“The BOE may wish to largely stay out of the fray in terms of possible Brexit developments over the course of the week and be more reactive than proactive to possible developments.”