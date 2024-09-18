For BoE Bank Rate, the upcoming decision will be a decisive pause, with a 7-2 vote expected and with the key uncertainty surrounding the size of balance sheet reduction over the next year. The BoE is widely expected to stay on hold, so the Pound Sterling (GBP) will remain driven by market sentiment post-Fed. TDS FX analysts give note scenarios of how the BoE can proceed.
BoE is likely to stay on hold
“Hawkish (20%, Hold, Faster QT): As in the base case, the MPC votes decisively to hold rates, without ruling out further cuts. QT is more aggressive, maintaining another £50bn of active gilt sales over the next year, on top of the £87bn in maturing debt, making for a total of around £137bn in balance sheet reduction.”
“Base Case (70%, Hold, £100bn QT): The MPC votes 7-2 (+/- 1) to keep rates on hold at this meeting. Nothing changes materially enough in the Summary/Minutes to suggest a rate cut in November is off the table, but the MPC does continue to sound quite cautious around easing given strong wage growth and services inflation. QT is announced at another £100bn for the next year, unchanged from last year, but consisting of a much higher share of maturing debt, and lower active Gilt sales.”
“Dovish (10%, Hold, No Active Gilt Sales): The MPC leaves rates on hold in a close 5-4 vote, and ends active gilt sales, leaving QT at £87bn for the next 12 months. Importantly, the MPC notes that while it has left policy on hold, it explicitly says that it expects further reductions to Bank Rate in the future, leaving November firmly on the table, and implying that sequential cuts are possible from there.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1100, Fed rate decision in focus
EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight range above 1.1100 on Wednesday. A broadly weak US Dollar, amid increased bets of an outsized Fed rate cut and a cautiously optimistic market mood, underpins the pair. All eyes remain on the Fed policy verdict.
GBP/USD consolidates CPI-inspired gains near 1.3200
GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase near 1.3200 after climbing above this level with the first reaction to the UK inflation data for August. Later in the day, the Federal Reserve will announce policy decisions and publish the revised dot-plot.
Gold stays below $2,580 ahead of Fed ruling
Gold holds its ground following Tuesday's pullback but struggles to gather bullish momentum, trading in a narrow channel below $2,580. Investors stay on the sidelines while gearing up for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
Federal Reserve set for first interest-rate reduction in four years amid growing bets of jumbo cut
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate after the September meeting. The revised Summary of Economic Projections and Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the rate outlook.
UK CPI set to grow at stable 2.2% in August ahead of BoE meeting
The United Kingdom Office for National Statistics will release August Consumer Price Index figures on Wednesday. Inflation, as measured by the CPI, is one of the main factors on which the Bank of England bases its monetary policy decision, meaning the data is considered a major mover of the Pound Sterling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.