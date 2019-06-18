Rabobank analysts are expecting the Bank of England to keep rates unchanged at 0.75% at this week’s meeting.

Key Quotes

“The vote is likely to be unanimous still, even as a number of influential MPC members have made some relatively hawkish speeches recently.”

“The hawks are focusing on decent wage growth amid low unemployment, but the warnings with regards to rate increases are falling on deaf ears.”

“The downside risks resulting from Brexit and trade uncertainties outweigh the upside risks of slightly elevated domestic price pressures. We forecast no rate hikes for this year and next.”