Rabobank analysts are expecting the Bank of England to keep rates unchanged at 0.75% at this week’s meeting.

“The vote is likely to be unanimous still, even as a number of influential MPC members have made some relatively hawkish speeches recently.”

“The hawks are focusing on decent wage growth amid low unemployment, but the warnings with regards to rate increases are falling on deaf ears.”

“The downside risks resulting from Brexit and trade uncertainties outweigh the upside risks of slightly elevated domestic price pressures. We forecast no rate hikes for this year and next.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

