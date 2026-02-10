GBP/JPY weakens as UK political turmoil contrasts with Yen's post-election stability

The British Pound (GBP/GBP) edges lower against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday, as renewed political uncertainty in the UK weighs on the Pound. At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading around 212.00, down nearly 0.70% on the day.

In the UK, political uncertainty has intensified after Prime Minister Keir Starmer came under growing pressure to resign following his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the United States, a move that has drawn fresh criticism over Mandelson’s past links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the mounting pressure, Keir Starmer has ruled out stepping down, saying he is “not prepared to walk away” and vowing to “fight on” after securing public backing from several senior Cabinet ministers at a meeting with the Parliamentary Labour Party on Monday.

Investors are increasingly wary that a potential change at the top could raise the risk of looser fiscal discipline and higher government borrowing.

In contrast, political risks in Japan have eased after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a decisive and historic election victory, with her ruling Liberal Democratic Party winning 316 of the 465 seats in the lower house. The strong mandate has helped the Japanese Yen stabilise and recover against its major peers, adding further downside pressure on GBP/JPY.

Meanwhile, repeated verbal warnings from Japan’s Ministry of Finance are keeping traders on alert, as officials reiterate their readiness to respond to excessive currency moves, providing additional near-term support to the Yen.

On the data front, the UK’s BRC Like-for-Like Retail Sales for January came in at 2.3% YoY, improving from the previous 1.0% and beating market expectations of 1.2%.

Looking ahead, the economic calendar in Japan remains relatively light through the rest of the week, while attention in the UK shifts to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production data, due on Thursday.