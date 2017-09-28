BoE: prodding the embers of BoE tightening talk again - Scotiabank

BoE: prodding the embers of BoE tightening talk again - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank noted that BoE economist Haldane has prodded the embers of BoE tightening talk again today by suggesting that he is among a majority of policymakers who think the UK economy is “nearing the point” where a reduction in stimulus is appropriate.
Key Quotes:
"We look for the BoE to raise rates 25bps in Nov. Sterling firmed in response to the comments and got some additional support from positive signs from UK/EU Brexit talks."
"Cable failed to pick up any real support from the basing signals on the intraday chart but positive price signals on the short-term charts (bullish outside range reversal on the 6-hour chart) again today do suggest that bargain hunters remain active in scooping up “cheap” GBPs at the moment."
