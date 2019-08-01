BoE: MPC likely to drop their tightening bias – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts suggest that the Bank of England’s MPC will be making their latest policy decision today, and will also have the release of the Bank’s quarterly inflation report and a press conference from Governor Carney.

Key Quotes

“Our UK economists wrote that although they expect the MPC will vote to keep Bank Rate on hold, they think that they will drop their tightening bias, “with the MPC becoming more sensitive to a deteriorating economic outlook vis-à-vis the ongoing trade wars and an increasing risk of a no deal Brexit.” Since the MPC’s last meeting of course, sterling has weakened noticeably, although yesterday it was the best-performing G10 currency versus the dollar, trading flat despite broad strength for the greenback.”