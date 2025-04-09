BoE: Major shift in global trading arrangements could harm financial stability by depressing growth

"A major shift in global trading arrangements could harm financial stability by depressing growth," the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee said in a statement following its two-day meeting.
Key takeaways
"Risks linked to debt sustainability concerns, including sharp yield rises, could crystalise quickly particularly if accompanied by rapid capital outflows."
"Probability of adverse events and potential severity of impact has risen after fall in risky asset prices."
"Will monitor leverage and concentration in core markets and trading strategies that could amplify stress."
"Global risks are particularly relevant to UK financial stability."
"Global developments pose additional risks especially for some highly leveraged corporate borrowers."
"Robust regulation standards support economic growth."
"A further reduction in global co-operation could reduce resilience."
"UK banks can support economy if conditions worsen substantially more than expected."
"Countercyclical capital buffer rate maintained at 2%."
BoE FAQs
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further recovery targets 0.6400
AUD/USD soared to three-day highs around 0.6180 on Wednesday, bouncing back from multi-year lows near 0.5900 as easing worries over US tariffs helped fuel the recovery.
EUR/USD: Next on the upside comes the YTD peaks
EUR/USD ended the day with modest loses, coming under renewed downside pressure after hitting tops near 1.1100 the figure on the back of the late bounce in the Greenback.
Gold remains bid, refocuses on $3,100
Prices of Gold now regain some balance and approach the $3,100 zone per troy ounce on Wednesday after President Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal and 10% tariffs. FOMC Minutes pointed to further caution from officials.
Bitcoin, crypto prices pump as Trump pauses tariffs for 90 days
Bitcoin (BTC) and several top cryptocurrencies rallied on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced the United States (US) would pause its reciprocal tariff on 75 countries following their failure to retaliate and the opening of negotiations with key government agencies.
Tariff rollercoaster continues as China slapped with 104% levies
The reaction in currencies has not been as predictable. The clear winners so far remain the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc, no surprises there, while the euro has also emerged as a quasi-safe-haven given its high liquid status.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.