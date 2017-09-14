BoE made it reasonably clear, rates will rise - ANZ

BoE made it reasonably clear, rates will rise - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained that the BoE made it reasonably clear that it could be joining the Fed and BoC in withdrawing policy stimulus shortly as inflation starts to supplant Brexit on its list of worries.
Key Quotes:
"The minutes noted that “some withdrawal of monetary stimulus was likely to be appropriate over the coming months in order to return inflation sustainably to target”. Importantly, Carney stated that he was one of the ones on the MPC that had changed views. There are likely to be a few hurdles to meet first regarding wages and domestic demand, so some caution is necessary. But even so, the turn in the global liquidity cycle (which asset markets should be focused on closely) does look to be approaching."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.