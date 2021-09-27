BoE: Interest rate hike could come sooner than expected – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann reviews the latest BoE monetary policy meeting.
Key Takeaways
“At its September meeting, the Bank of England (BOE) judged that the existing stance of monetary policy remained appropriate…”
“In the latest statement, the BOE noted that the ‘modest tightening’ in policy foreseen over their horizon in August, ‘some developments during the intervening period appear to have strengthened that case, although considerable uncertainties remain’.”
“We have moved forward our rate hike forecast timing to end-2022 from mid-2023 to reflect a key change in the minutes, that all MPC members ‘agreed that any future initial tightening of monetary policy should be implemented by an increase in Bank Rate, even if that tightening became appropriate before the end of the existing UK government bond asset purchase programme’.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 on yield-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD is pressured under 1.17 as the dollar benefits from higher US Treasury yields. US Durable Goods Orders beat estimates with 1.8%. The center-left SPD came on top in the German elections.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37. dismissing UK petrol crisis
GBP/USD is trading at around 1.37, as sterling shrugs off the drying up of some petrol stations due to Brexit-related lorry driver shortages.
XAU/USD flat lined above $1,750 level, bearish bias remains
Gold gained some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week, albeit lacked any follow-through and met with some fresh supply near the $1,760 region.
Dogecoin network update to boost mainstream adoption, trigger next DOGE rally
The Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s utility is rising with news of AMC’s adoption of DOGE as a payment method. Traders are now anticipating a reduction in transaction fees and a recovery in DOGE.
Apple: Is the new iPhone 13 a reason to buy?
Apple stock barely registers any change on Friday. AAPL closes at $146.92 for a tiny gain. Stocks are struggling for upside momentum from the latest dip.