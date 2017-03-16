BoE: Expect no fireworks – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs points out that the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will make a policy announcement at noon today and there will be no Inﬂation Report or press conference to accompany this policy meeting.

Key Quotes

“We expect unanimous votes for no change in Bank Rate (at 0.25%) and no change in the quantity of purchased Gilts (at £435bn). We also expect a unanimous vote for the BoE to continue its corporate bond purchases until the stock of purchased corporate bonds reaches £10bn (formally, the target is “up to £10bn”).”