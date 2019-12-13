BoC patience to be tested by sub-trend growth – RBC

NEWS | | By Matías Salord

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets pushed back their forecast for an interest rate cut from the Bank of Canada to the second quarter of 2020.

Key Quotes: 

“The  Bank of  Canada left its policy rate unchanged in early-December,  cementing its status as a holdout in 2019 while some 40 other central banks, including the Fed, lowered rates. The BoC sounded more comfortable on the sidelines than in October when it openly discussed a rate cut. In an economic update following the decision, Deputy Governor Lane noted that recent developments gave Governing Council “more confidence” in its October forecasts.”

“The BoC’s more neutral tone suggests a January rate cut (our previous forecast) is unlikely.  But we continue to think persistently sub-trend growth —including lacklustre investment and exports— will test the  BoC’s patience and result in a  rate cut in  Q2. Such a  move would provide a  bit of relief to highly indebted  Canadians,  particularly those renewing mortgages in  2020.  That  said,  if  recent  strength  in  the  resale  market persists, the BoC might be reluctant to spur on activity (and increase household vulnerabilities)  by lowering rates.” 

“Fiscal policy could also give the  BoC cause for patience. The government just announced that a promised increase in the basic personal amount (benefiting most Canadian taxpayers, at a cost of about $3 billion next fiscal year) will take effect at the start of 2020, slightly earlier than  we expected.  If that modest fiscal boost is followed by further  near-term stimulus,  it might convince the BoC that additional monetary policy support is unnecessary.”
 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.1100 ahead of the close

EUR/USD nears 1.1100 ahead of the close

The EUR/USD pair is at daily lows after US and Chinese authorities confirmed phase one on a trade deal agreed. Some tariffs will be rolled back as China agreed on “massive purchases” of US goods, according to President Trump.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region

GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region

The GBP/USD pair continues shedding part of its post-UK election’s gains, although at levels last seen several months ago. Hopes that PM Johnson will pass his Brexit deal through Parliament will keep the Sterling on the winning side.

GBP/USD News

Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain

Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain

Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.

Read more

Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited

Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited

Gold extended the overnight rejection slide from 100-day SMA resistance and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Friday.

Gold News

GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region

GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region

The GBP/USD pair continues shedding part of its post-UK election’s gains, although at levels last seen several months ago. Hopes that PM Johnson will pass his Brexit deal through Parliament will keep the Sterling on the winning side.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures