"The market reaction was muted, with a knee-jerk reaction that saw USD/CAD ticking slightly lower. Looking ahead, markets are now pricing in 16bp worth of cuts compared to 10bp before the meeting, suggesting that this is not the BoC concluding the easing cycle, but rather taking a breather to assess the uncertainty related to tariffs, while prioritizing its inflation mandate."

"The first scenario pencils in slightly weaker Canadian growth and inflation staying around the 2% target, while the gloomier case entails a Canadian recession and inflation temporarily creeping above 3% next year. The estimate for the neutral rate was unchanged from April 2024, remaining between 2.25% and 3.25%. Overall, the meeting was very tariff-oriented, as widely expected."

"The BoC reiterated that monetary policy cannot resolve trade uncertainty or offset the impacts of a trade war and emphasized their mandate to keep inflation at 2% amid the threat of additional upward price pressure from tariffs. The MPR was naturally focused on tariffs, but instead of the usual single base-case projection, it presented two scenarios - one based on relatively normalised trade relations, and the other grounded in a protracted trade war."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.