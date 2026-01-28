The Bank of Canada is expected to maintain its overnight target at 2.25%, a decision anticipated by forecasters and OIS markets. Recent economic data has tempered rate cut expectations, leading to a slight easing bias in the near term and a mild hiking bias later in 2026. The statement is likely to balance signs of improvement in the labor market with ongoing concerns about hiring intentions, Taylor Schleich & Ethan Currie from National Bank of Canada (NBC) notes.

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)