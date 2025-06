BoC Deputy Governor Kozicki: Many businesses expect activity to weaken in the near term

The firms and associations were those particularly affected by trade tensions. The latest consultations took place from mid-April to mid-May after an earlier round in January. Some firms and industry associations consulted by BoC ahead of June 4th rates decision believe worst-case tariffs scenarios are much less likely to materialize. Firms spoke about costs increasing, which likely means they will need to raise prices at some point. While uncertainty remains high, there was less talk of catastrophic outcomes. Firms have now started seeing concrete impacts on their performance and are finding it challenging to formulate outlooks. Many businesses expect activity to weaken in the near term, which puts jobs at risk. BoC's GC considered this information with other data and analysis in deciding to keep policy rate unchanged. The BoC is relying more on non-traditional data and surveys as well as outreach to get a better understanding of how the economy is performing.

Bank of Canada (BoC) Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki warned on Thursday that a growing number of Canadian businesses are bracing for a general slowdown in overall activity in the coming months, which could undercut job growth performance and put downward pressure on the Canadian economy.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.