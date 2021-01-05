BNGO Stock Forecast: BioNano Genomics Inc surges after a genetic breakthrough in autism studies

NASDAQ: BNGO has surged by 133% on Monday, sending to levels last seen in 2018.

BioNano Genomics Inc reported substantial advances in caring for people with autism.

The pharma firm's valuation allows it to escape delisting but may trigger a correction.

Even those on the autism spectrum that are highly functional would welcome better care – and that is what Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) aims to achieve. The San Diego-based pharmaceutical company announced that Lineagen, its subsidiary, concluded a full analysis of a single genome of a person suffering that is on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Professor Temple Grandin is the high-functioning academic that underwent the evaluation. It revealed sequence variants in three ASD risk genes and this could be improving his health. Bionano Genomics now wants to expand its study to other people and provide care solutions.

The ASD field has been receiving more attention in recent years. Prominent climate activist Greta Thunberg also revealed she was diagnosed with autism, helping raise awareness of how individuals with ASD can function and lead.

BNGO stock price

NASDAQ: BNGO has closed Monday's trading at $7.20, a leap of 133.77%, after hitting a high of $8.25. These levels were last seen when Bionano Genomics IPOed back in 2018. Can share continue even higher?

BNGO was a penny stock just until Christmas 2020, threatening its delisting from NASDAQ. The recent price surge has saved the firm from losing this status.

However, Bionano has reached a valuation of $1.1 billion, which may raise some eyebrows given its relatively limited array of products at this point. Shares may suffer a downward correction after the knee-jerk rally. Premarket trading on Tuesday is pointing to a slide of over 20% to below $6.

The company would have to provide additional scientific breakthroughs and to sell products in order to rally.

