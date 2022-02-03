Black Thursday for Social Media Stocks: Snap, Twitter, Pinterest crash on Facebook parent earnings fail

- Facebook stock is down around 25% on Thursday.
- Snap shares are down more than 17%.
- Twitter shares are down 6.2%.
- Pinterest stock is down 7.9%.
Wednesday's Q4 earnings miss by Meta Platforms (FB), the parent of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, is polluting the entire social media ecosystem on Thursday. And not just a little. With Meta stock dropping 25% and losing more than $200 billion in the process, what some say is the greatest dollar value loss by a single equity in stock market history, every nook and cranny of the social media landscape is crashing along with their godfather.
Meta's 4% earnings miss hurt sentiment, but when it guided for first quarter revenue growth of between 3% and 11%, the worries mounted. The drop in daily active users (DAUs) was the head shot. DAUS dropped from the third quarter for the first time in the social media giant's 18-year history. DAUs were reported at 1.929 billion versus the previous quarter's 1.93 billion. Monthly active users (MAUs) also came up about 40 million short of expectations.
Facebook executives put the blame for the growth slowdown on competition from YouTube and TikTok, a new policy by Apple that makes it harder for advertisers to collect important user data and a generally poor environment for advertising.
Snap Stock Forecast: headed to $20.60
Snap (SNAP) shares have been under the weather for more than three months now, and Thursday's 18.8% drop is yet another gut punch for investors. Thursday's decline is reminiscent of the previous plunge on October 22. That session was a much worse 26.6% drop.
At this point, SNAP has lost most of its pandemic gains. It is now trading at July 2020 levels, and shares have dropped a whopping 69% from its all-time high. In fact, SNAP shares are trading at the same level of their IPO day, five years ago on March 2, 2017. Let that sink in.
Still shares seem ready to keep falling. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator was ready to cross over earlier this week, but today's price action has ended all bullish notions. The stock now seems headed for $20.60 – the bottom of the pullback in August 2020.
SNAP 1-day chart
Pinterest Stock Forecast: support at $17.75
Pinterest (PINS) shares are down a comparably less dire 7.9% at $25.17 on Thursday. This is partly due to the fact that Pinterest is the most beaten down stock of the lot. Since its February 2021 high of $89.90, PINS has lost 72% of its share price and much more compared to Snap going into Thursday's session.
The current share price in the low $25 region is touching support from October 2019 and then resisistance from February and July 2020. If it drops below here in subsequent weeks, investors can expect a fall to $17.75, the low from December 2019.
PINS 1-day chart
Twitter Stock Forecast: shares migh hold onto $34
Twitter (TWTR) shares are down 6.2% on Thursday at $34.35. Always the odd one out, Twitter is unlike its social media brethren by currently sitting on support from just a week ago. This support may very well hold as expectations for Twitter are much reduced compared to the competition. Afterall, TWTR stock has been a relative failson for years.
If the region around $34 fails to hold, TWTR may sink to support from June 2020 at $28.23. The stock is down 57.5% from its all-time high in February 2021.
TWTR 1-day chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to multi-week highs above 1.1400 on ECB potential March recalibration
EUR/USD rose further and reached at 1.1411, the highest level since mid-January on Thursday amid a potential policy recalibration at the March meeting. The euro was already outperforming following ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. She didn't push back against market pricing of rate hikes in 2022.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.3600 on broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD regained its traction after dropping below 1.3600 during BOE Governor Bailey's press conference and was last seen posting modest daily gains near 1.3620. The dollar is having a difficult time finding demand on Thursday as investors react to surprisingly hawkish comments from ECB President Lagarde.
Gold Price Forecast: Holding above 1,800 without clear directional strength Premium
Central banks brought volatility to financial markets, with spot gold falling to $1,788.61 a troy ounce to quickly regain the 1,800 threshold.
Crypto sentiments rolls over as Meta shakes Nasdaq
The whole cryptocurrency space contained losses for now as Meta earnings issued a warning and rattled the Nasdaq index with losses in the ASIA PAC and European session.
Why are Netflix shares down 30% in 2022?
Netflix shares have tumbled 30% YTD, similar to its tech brethren, who have by-in-large, been facing huge downward pressure. For interest sake, NFLX was down 37% from its all-time high in November 2021.