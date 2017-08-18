Bitcoin continues to move away from record peaks, remains above $4000

Following its record setting rally in mid-week, bitcoin's technical correction continued on Friday with the BTC/USD pair losing more than 5%. As of writing, the pair was trading at $4088, losing nearly $250 on the day. Nevertheless, on a weekly basis, the pair gained nearly $600.

The pair's recent retreat seems to be a product of profit-taking. Moreover, bitcoin cash, which rose above the $500 threshold on Friday and recorded its best daily percentage gain (+40%) since its introduction, seems to be stealing some of the demand for bitcoin. "The rising price is also creating the incentive for miners to dedicate computing power to the bitcoin cash blockchain, one that could find them moving away from bitcoin," CoinDesk wrote in a recent article.

"The gains in bitcoin cash's price pushed the digital currency to third place by market capitalization, behind ethereum and bitcoin, according to CoinMarketCap," CNBC reported on Friday.