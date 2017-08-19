Bitcoin Cash hit record highs over the weekend

Bitcoin Cash [BCC], a newly created Cryptocurrency, surged to a record high of $950 over the weekend as investors cheered faster processing speeds. BCC/USD on HITBTC currently trades around $710 levels.

Bitcoin [BTC] lagged over the weekend, although the rally in the BCC did help BTC avoid big losses despite having breached key support around $4190.

As per CoinDesk, the rally in the Bitcoin Cash is the result of new volumes, mainly on the South Korean exchange and due to increase in the mining activity.