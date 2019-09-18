BIS Chief Carstens: A recession is far from being something sure

In an interview with Bloomberg, the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) Chief Agustin Carstens said that the world economy has certainly slowed down markedly.

There are some models that show the probability of a recession has increased.

But it is still far from being something sure.

The elephant in the room is trade policy.

Central banks have to be very skillful in working out the adequate balance.

If we go too far in terms of negative rates, threats to financial stability in the future might start appearing.