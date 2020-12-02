BioNTech: Started the process of delivering coronavirus vaccine

BioNTech's Chief Medical Officer announced on Wednesday that they have started the process of delivering the coronavirus vaccine that they have developed with Pfizer, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"We expect the roll-out of the vaccine in the UK in the next couple of days."

"We have filed for conditional marketing authorisation with the European Medicines Agency (EMA)."

"Decision of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and EMA expected in mid-December."

"In discussions with additional countries over supply contracts."

"Will ship doses in temperature controlled boxes to the UK by ferry or plane."

"Vaccine can last for 5 days in a fridge but only 6 hours while transporting to care homes at 2-8 degrees."

"We will distribute as many doses as we can as quickly as we can to jurisdictions that approve the vaccine."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Futures were down 0.2% on a daily basis at 3,653.