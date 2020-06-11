Biggest decline in the S&P 500 since mid-March, losers fit well with second virus wave fears

We have seen the biggest decline in the S&P 500 since mid-March today following yesterday's bearish Federal Reserve outcome.
The list of the S&P 500's biggest losers fits in well with the `second virus wave fears hitting markets' narrative.
Closes on Wall Street
- S&P 500 unofficially closes down 187.15 points, or 5.87 percent, at 3,002.99.
- NASDAQ unofficially closes down 501.88 points, or 5.01 percent, at 9,518.47.
- Dow Jones unofficially closes down 1,848.51 points, or 6.85 percent, at 25,141.48.
- CBOE volatility index ends up 13.22 points at 40.79.
- Biggest daily point gain for VIX since March 16.
- Highest closing level for VIX since April 23.
Tally: US coronavirus cases top two-million, highest in world – Reuters
