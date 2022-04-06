- BigBear.ai stock soared 18% on Tuesday to close at $10.34.
- BBAI stock again on the move on Wednesday adding 17% in the premarket.
- The AI company stock is one of the top trending names on social media sites.
BigBear.ai (BBAI) stock is spiking again on Wednesday as it looks to build momentum from Monday's gains. BBAI stock closed Monday at $10.34 but is already trading above $12 in Wednesday's premarket.
BigBear is a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions and data analytics. It operates in the defense space. The company says it is a leader in decision dominance. BigBear operates with US defense agencies and intelligence services. BigBear has its headquarters in Columbia, Maryland but also has offices in Virginia and other US locations. BigBear operates three distinct platforms, Observe, Orient and Dominate. This may sound like it has some likeness to another retail favorite Palantir (PLTR) and indeed the two companies announced a strategic partnership in November last year.
BigBear.ai (BBAI) stock news
There does not appear to be much to be found behind the sharp move on Tuesday. So far, as mentioned, this is continuing to see BBAI stock make more gains on Wednesday. The stock is trending on various social media sites but again no specific reason is behind the move. It rather appears to be a momentum play with traders jumping on the bandwagon.
BBAI CEO Dr. Reggie Brothers has spoken recently at the SXSW Panel discussion entitled "Space, Cyber and the Rise of China". BigBear.ai Chief Operations Officer Sam Gordy is due to speak at the USGIF GEOINT Symposium in Aurora, Colorado from April 24 to 27, but we cannot see any strong headlines to quantify the current rally.
BigBear.ai reported earnings on March 17 and missed on the top-and-bottom lines. Earnings Per Share came in at -$1.02 and revenue of $33.5 million was about $8 million short of estimates.
BigBear.ai (BBAI) stock forecast
We have to urge extreme caution here. We can find no reason for the rally and this could be just a case of momentum or to put it more crudely a pump and dump. So if you are trading BBAI stock please take care, use stops, or some other form of risk management. From the chart, we are potentially putting in a bearish double top around $10. We will be interested to see if this move continues in the regular session. BBAI stock previously spiked from $7.80 to $10 in early March but quickly fell back to $6 after a disappointing set of results.
BBAI stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.0900
EUR/USD has extended its daily rebound beyond 1.0900 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index, which reached its highest level in nearly two years at 99.75 earlier, turned flat on the day near 99.50 as investors wait for the Fed to release the minutes of the March policy meeting.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3100 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum after rising above 1.3100 earlier in the day. Although the greenback is struggling to find demand following Tuesday's rally, the cautious market mood is not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold retreats as US yields continue to push higher
Gold has turned south after climbing above $1,930 in the European morning. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 3% on the day, XAU/USD stays on the back foot and trades near $1,920.
Altcoins at discount before a new alt season
Bitcoin price has sliced through the yearly, weekly, and monthly open as it undergoes a steep sell-off on March 5. This downswing is likely a precursor before BTC rallies to a significant level.
SBFM soars on positive cancer trial news
SBFM stock soared on Tuesday as the company announced that two of its mRNA molecules were effective in treating cancer cells.