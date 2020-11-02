Biden holds narrow lead over Trump in Pennsylvania, tied in Arizona – NBC/Marist poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden is clinging to a small lead over President Donald Trump in the key state of Pennsylvania and two candidates are tied in Arizona, the final NBC News/Marist state poll showed on Monday.

"In Pennsylvania, which Trump won four years ago, Biden is ahead by 5 points among likely voters, 51% to 46%, although that advantage is within that poll’s margin of error; a combined 3% say they’re undecided or are voting for someone else," explained NBC News' Mark Murray.

Biden and Trump are tied at 48% in Arizona with undecided voters and supporters of other candidates making up the remaining 4%, the poll showed.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no reaction to this headline and was last seen gaining 0.33% on the day at 94.19.