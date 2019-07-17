Australian iron ore production will rise as much as 6% this fiscal year, according to BHP Group.

Total output is expected to jump to 273-286 million tons in fiscal year 2020, having dropped to 369.6 million tones in the previous fiscal year 2019. That was the first annual decline since China’s steel boom, which began at the start of the century.

BHP also expects copper output to rise as much as 8% the fiscal year.

Both iron ore and copper are Australia’s top exports.