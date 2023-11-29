According to Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, “economic activity slowed since the previous report”. The report was prepared based on information collected before November 18.
The Beige Book mentioned that demand for labor continued to ease and price increases largely moderated.
Key takeaways from the Beige Book:
Economic activity was flat or down slightly on balance, as prices held mostly steady and labor demand slowed. Retail results were mixed but neutral on average, and restaurant sales fell slightly.
Manufacturers reported modest recent revenue declines, and a few experienced sharp reductions in demand from a year earlier. Staffing services contacts enjoyed modest gains in revenues but noted a slowdown in hiring plans among their clients.
Residential home sales were flat at very low levels, and sales were not expected to rebound until interest rates fell. Commercial real estate activity slowed modestly, and the outlook for office properties was increasingly dim. Outside of real estate, contacts on balance were cautiously optimistic for at least stable activity moving forward.
Employment appeared stable on balance, but hiring activity and hiring plans were dialed back noticeably in some sectors. Wage growth was moderate on average and eased further overall.
Prices were stable on average across First District contacts.
Market reaction
The US Dollar trimmed gains modestly after the report, and equity prices in Wall Street hit fresh daily highs. The US Dollar Index erased gains and is hovering around 102.65, after losing strength during the American session.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1000 as Dollar stabilizes
EUR/USD is falling on Wednesday after reaching earlier new monthly highs above 1.1000. The pair has found support at 1.0960 and is consolidating around 1.0970 as the US Dollar stabilizes. Despite risk appetite in the market, the DXY is up, supported by US economic data.
GBP/USD finds support at 1.2660, stays near 1.2700
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.2700, remaining unchanged for the day after experiencing a modest retreat from the three-month high it reached at 1.2732. The pair's upside was limited by a modest recovery of the US Dollar Index.
Gold hovers around $2,040 after batch of encouraging data
Gold price (XAU/USD) retains most of its recent gains and changes hands at around $2,040 a troy ounce. Recent data showed easing inflationary pressures in the US and Germany, while US Q3 growth was upwardly revised.
MATIC whales on a buying spree, Polygon’s native token could extend gains
MATIC, an Ethereum scaling token, noted a considerable increase in accumulation by large wallet investors in the network. Whales holding between 10 million and 100 million added $90 million worth of MATIC tokens in a two-week timeframe.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA heads higher for fifth straight week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is advancing on Wednesday, in what is so far its fifth straight week of gains. US third-quarter GDP was revised upward, stoking stock market excitement. US Treasury yields continued to fall.