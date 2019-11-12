BCG: Realistic view needed to resolve China-US trade woes - Global Times

The Global Times quotes Hans-Paul Bürkner (Bürkner), Chairman of Boston Consulting Group (BCG), as he expresses his take on the US-China trade issue, in an interview with the Chinese news outlet.

Key Quotes:

“Urges a realistic outlook when resolving the trade conflict.”

“Voices approval for an open approach China has taken to address the changing global economic landscape.”

“Hopes for more opening-up progress in the pipeline.”

“The situation between China and the US involves more conflict than the world has seen before, but eventually we'll resolve it because this is the best way for both. China will benefit and the US will benefit too. Otherwise, everybody will lose.”

“There will be a trade deal. There will be one deal after another, and one issue after another will be resolved but it can take a lot of time.”