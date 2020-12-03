BBC Political Editor: Brexit talks have gone worse this afternoon

According to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Brexit talks this afternoon have gone worse.

"A senior government source says at the eleventh hour, the EU is bringing new elements into the negotiation," Kuenssberg tweeted out. "A breakthrough is still possible in the next few days but that prospect is receding."

Similarly, Sky News' deputy political editor, Sam Coates, said that a UK government source noted that the latest round of talks took a turn for the worse.

Market reaction

The British pound weakened against its rivals on this headline. The GBP/USD pair, which touched its highest level in nearly a year at 1.3500 earlier in the day, was last seen trading at 1.3442, where it was still up 0.6% on a daily basis.