Other meme stocks were falling alongside BBBY on Tuesday, as the entire sector succumbed to the market sell off. Shares of AMC (NYSE:AMC) and APE (NYSE:APE) fell by 2.11% and 14.05% respectively. This brings the ‘true value’ of AMC’s stock down to about $14.47 per share. GameStop was also trading lower as the stock fell by 5.42% which pushed the price below the $30.00 threshold.

Retail traders continue to look for a short squeeze opportunity with Bed Bath and Beyond. Even though GameStop (NYSE:GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen has sold his stake, it seems that meme stock traders continue to have interest. On Tuesday a staggering 106 million shares were traded, which is up from its recent daily average of 39 million shares. Whether another short squeeze happens or not is anyone’s guess, but the sentiment from retail traders cannot be denied.

NASDAQ:BBBY could not extend its momentum from Monday’s session, as the home furnishing retailer prepares to deliver its turnaround plan on Wednesday. Shares of BBBY slumped lower by 9.29% on Tuesday and closed the trading day at a price of $12.11. Stocks extended their slide as all three major indices closed lower for the third consecutive day. The fallout from Chairman Powell’s Jackson Hole speech continued, buoyed by new economic data that suggests the US economy might be stronger than we think. Investors are anticipating that the Fed will continue its hawkish stance on lowering inflation. Overall, the Dow Jones dropped by 308 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ fell by 1.10% and 1.12% respectively during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.