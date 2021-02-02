BB Stock Price: BlackBerry Ltd may present a buy the dip opportunity as the focus shifts away from GME

- NYSE: BB is set to fall on Tuesday after bouncing on Monday as volatility remains high.
- A "buy-the-dip opportunity may arise after the climb down and as the dust settles.
- BlackBerry's value proposition remains attractive amid deals with major tech firms.
Is silver the new gold? The attention of retail traders on WallStreetBets has shifted from Gamestop and AMC to the precious metal and also cryptocurrencies. That may leave an opening for BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB).
The maker of once-ubiquitous handheld devices has long shifted away to other businesses such as the futuristic Internet of Things (IoT) and also enterprise software. It has also reached agreements with Facebook, Amazon and Huawei – all allowing it either let go of its past or move more firmly into fresh ventures.
Amid the market frenzy, the Canadian company has another advantage of being partially out of the spotlight that GameStop (NYSE: GME) and AMC (NYSE: AMC) were. It is has been able to find its feet and stabilize around $14 after hitting a 52-week high above $28.
BB Stock Forecast
Is it ready to recover? One hurdle still needs to fall – getting out of Robinhood's blacklist of limited stocks. NYSE: BB remains among eight shares that suffer restrictions, but the online trading platform – which suffered its own cash squeeze – is likely to continue its gradual reduction of the list.
Once BlackBerry is out, traders may feel unshackled and could push it significantly higher. Moreover, it is set to fall by some 8% according to Tuesday's premarket trading data. That would make it even more attractive to buyers.
Best Stocks to Buy Forecast 2021: Vaccines and zero rates to broaden recovery
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
