BB Stock Price: BlackBerry Ltd may present a buy the dip opportunity as the focus shifts away from GME

NYSE: BB is set to fall on Tuesday after bouncing on Monday as volatility remains high.

A "buy-the-dip opportunity may arise after the climb down and as the dust settles.

BlackBerry's value proposition remains attractive amid deals with major tech firms.

Is silver the new gold? The attention of retail traders on WallStreetBets has shifted from Gamestop and AMC to the precious metal and also cryptocurrencies. That may leave an opening for BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB).

The maker of once-ubiquitous handheld devices has long shifted away to other businesses such as the futuristic Internet of Things (IoT) and also enterprise software. It has also reached agreements with Facebook, Amazon and Huawei – all allowing it either let go of its past or move more firmly into fresh ventures.

Amid the market frenzy, the Canadian company has another advantage of being partially out of the spotlight that GameStop (NYSE: GME) and AMC (NYSE: AMC) were. It is has been able to find its feet and stabilize around $14 after hitting a 52-week high above $28.

BB Stock Forecast

Is it ready to recover? One hurdle still needs to fall – getting out of Robinhood's blacklist of limited stocks. NYSE: BB remains among eight shares that suffer restrictions, but the online trading platform – which suffered its own cash squeeze – is likely to continue its gradual reduction of the list.

Once BlackBerry is out, traders may feel unshackled and could push it significantly higher. Moreover, it is set to fall by some 8% according to Tuesday's premarket trading data. That would make it even more attractive to buyers.

Best Stocks to Buy Forecast 2021: Vaccines and zero rates to broaden recovery