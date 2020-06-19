Bank Indonesia sees June inflation at 1.79%, lowest in 2 decades

According to a statement released by the Indonesian central bank, Bank Indonesia, on Friday, the country’s headline annual inflation may ease further to 1.79% this month, per Reuters.

The May inflation stood at 2.19% while June figures are expected to hit the lowest since June 2000.

On Thursday, the Indonesian central bank cuts interest rates, the third cut so far this year. The bank also left doors open for further rate cuts, as the economy strives hard to recovery from the coronavirus impact.