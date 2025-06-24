Bailey speech: Trade tariff impact on inflation is more ambiguous than impact on economic growth

While testifying before the Lords Economic Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said the impact of trade tariffs on inflation is more ambiguous than the impact on economic growth, per Reuters.
Key quotes
"Big turnaround overnight with the oil price."
"Very unpredictable where US import tariffs are going to end up."
"Market volatility in April meant we were looking globally at a difficult situation."
"Saw a lot of short-term market positioning changes in April."
"There was no point when there was real stress in markets in April."
"We are seeing investors reassessing overweight position in US assets."
"I think we are starting to see labour market softening."
"Wage settlements are likely to come off."
"NICS increase for employers seems to be affecting labour market."
Market reaction
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum on Tuesday and was last seen rising 0.7% on the day at 1.3620.
BoE FAQs
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh multi-year highs with Powell's testimony
The EUR/USD trades near fresh 2025 highs in the 1.1640 price zone as Federal Reserve Chairman testifies before Congress. His optimistic words fuel risk appetite. The market's mood improved in Asia following news of a ceasefire in the Middle East.
GBP/USD resumes run beyond 1.3600
GBP/USD trades well above the 1.3600 mark in the American session, following comments from the BoE and the Fed's heads. Diminishing recession-related concerns are undermining the sentiment, despite persistent uncertainty about inflation. Hopes about easing Middle East tensions add to the upbeat mood.
Gold nears $3,300 as Fed Powell testifies before Congress
Gold price maintains its heavily offered tone early in the American session, approaching the $3,300 threshold on news indicating easing Middle East tensions. The ceasefire between Iran and Israel revived risk-on flows, to the detriment of the bright metal. Fed's Powell testimony before Congress coming up next.
Bitcoin recovers as Iran-Israel ceasefire fuels risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $105,000 on Tuesday after a 4.33% gain on Monday, driven by easing geopolitical and regulatory concerns. Global risk appetite is increasing as the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, along with the Fed's softer stance on crypto-related banking, takes hold.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.