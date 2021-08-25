BABA Stock News: Alibaba Group Holding soars as government crackdown eases

- NYSE:BABA jumped by 6.61% on Tuesday alongside a broader Chinese stock rally.
- AliBaba wasn’t the only ADR to rebound on Tuesday as many of its competitors also surged.
- JD.Com and PinDuoDuo reported their second quarter earnings recently.
NYSE:BABA has finally put together back to back positive sessions as the stock is now up nearly 10% over the past two days. On Tuesday, shares of BABA had their single largest gain in several months as the stock jumped by 6.61% and closed the session at $171.70. The stock is still down nearly 50% from its 52-week high price of $319.32, but investors must be relieved that it appears to have finally found a bottom. One catalyst that has helped Chinese stocks recover is the fact that the country seems to have curbed the recent COVID-19 Delta Variant breakout.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
The Chinese government relented on its recent crackdown, and issued regulatory clarity that was met with enthusiasm from investors. After months of probes and investigations into antitrust and data sharing policies, it seems as though the CCP is finally starting to take the pressure off of its big tech companies. Alongside AliBaba, we saw JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) gain 14.44%, PinDuoDuo (NASDAQ:PDD) surge by 22.25%, and Tencent (TCEHY) climb by 9.49% during Tuesday’s session. This is not to say that the Chinese stocks are out of the danger zone yet, but Tuesday’s action potentially signalled that the end may be near for the recent correction.
BABA stock price target
On Tuesday, PinDuoDuo reported its second quarter earnings and investors were pleased to see a surprise profit for the quarter. Revenues missed the mark but still represented an impressive 89% growth year over year, as well as a 30% spike in monthly active users. JD.Com also reported its earnings late last week, and it was able to beat Wall Street estimates on revenues and earnings per share. JD.Com also reported its highest ever monthly active user growth, and has led to the stock’s tidy rebound over the last two sessions.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1750, shrugging off weak German data
EUR/USD has turned higher on the day, topping 1.1750 after falling earlier in response to German IFO Business Climate, which missed with 99.4 points. The dollar is paring losses it suffered in previous days and ahead of Durable Goods Orders.
GBP/USD stabilizes under 1.3750 as the dollar looks for direction
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 but off the lows, as the US dollar stabilizes. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from the higher-yielding pound. US data in focus.
XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful while above $1792
Gold price drops as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid cautious mood. Treasury yields retreat ahead of the key Fed event this week. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control
Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: The trigger for a greenback comeback?
Has pessimism about the US economy gone too far? That is the premise that will come to a test with the release of US Durable Goods Orders for July, the first significant US data point in a week. Economists' low expectations could also contribute to a positive surprise.