BA Stock Price and Quote: Boeing Co continues to take flight as optimism for global travel strengthens

- NYSE:BA gains a further 3.29% as investor optimism continues to swell.
- The Boeing 737 Max has received regulatory approval to fly again in the United States.
- Increased hope of a COVID-19 vaccine has rejuvenated the travel and airline industries.
NYSE:BA is soaring once again as the Seattle-based aviation juggernaut gained a further 3.29% on Tuesday to close the trading session at $218.49, a price level that is well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The beleaguered stock has recovered over 35% during the last month and with all of the good news that is surrounding Boeing, shares could just be getting ready for take-off. Still, Boeing has had an all-time bad year and even with the recent surge, the stock is still down over 30% on the year.
The Boeing 737 Max being cleared to fly again in the United States is music to Boeing investor’s ears, as the damage caused by this plane may have had long-term or even permanent effects on Boeing’s reputation. One airline company, Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) has already placed an order for 13 of the 737 Max planes, and with global travel expected to pick back up at some point in the near future, we can reasonably expect more airline companies to follow suit.
BA stock forecast
The report of multiple biotech firms nearing completion of their COVID-19 vaccine trials has also provided a nice spike to investor confidence. The aviation and airline industries are not the only sectors to have been resuscitated as of late, as the hotels, vacation booking, and entertainment stocks have also seen a massive surge. With seemingly more planes in the skies at some point in 2021, savvy investors can still buy this dip, with the hopes that Boeing’s stock can return to its high-flying ways.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
