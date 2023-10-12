Australian Macro Weekly: 'soft landing' on track – ANZ

Analysts from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) are out with a note highlighting that the Australian "soft landing" economic outlook appears to be holding, with economic indicators treading softly.
significant easing across most price and cost indicators in the NAB survey
Consumer and business surveys over the past week suggest the soft landing remains on track. Business conditions are still well above long run average levels, despite a decline of three points in September, while forward orders rose two points to be close to long-run averages.
Labour cost growth decelerated to 2.0% q/q in September, its lowest rate since November 2021. Purchase cost growth fell to 1.8% q/q in September, while final product prices decelerated to 1.0% q/q. In both cases these are the weakest results since July 2021. Retail prices growth increased slightly from 1.78% q/q to 1.84% q/q, but this is still one of the weakest six monthly readings since the end of 2021.
On the household side, the ANZ‑Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence survey was at its highest level since February.
The data and events flow picks up over the coming week with the September labour force survey and the minutes of the RBA’s October board meeting... we’ll be looking to see if the minutes convey increased concern about inflation given the uptick in the monthly Consumer Price Index. In the Q&A following a speech, RBA Assistant Governor Chris Kent was reported as saying that quantitative tightening (QT) was “under review”, adding that the RBA did not “have any current plans to sell bonds to pursue what’s called active QT at the moment”.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0500, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD extended its daily decline toward 1.0500 in the second half of the American session, pressured by the souring market mood. Despite the bullish action seen earlier in the week, the pair remains on track to register weekly losses.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2150 as USD rebounds
Following an earlier recovery attempt, GBP/USD turned south and declined below 1.2100 in the second half of the day on Friday. The negative shift seen in risk mood amid rising geopolitical tensions helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and hurts the pair.
Gold advances to fresh multi-week highs above $1,920
Gold extended its daily rally and climbed above $1,920 for the first time in over two weeks on Friday. Escalating geopolitical tensions ahead of the weekend weigh on T-bond yields and provide a boost to XAU/USD, which remains on track to gain nearly 5% this week.
Bitcoin could be an alternative to US-listed companies but not in the short term
Bitcoin has dipped below $27,000, adding to the subdued cryptocurrency market sentiment. While short-term price concerns persist, analysts predict a rebound based on historical figures.
Nvidia Stock Forecast: NVDA slips as Biden administration attempts to close AI chip loophole
Nvida's stock price opened marginally lower on Friday after Reuters reported that the Biden administration is attempting to close a loophole that allowed Chinese companies access to state-of-the-art computer chips used for AI.