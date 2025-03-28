Australian Dollar stuck near 0.6300 as PCE data fails to shift sentiment

- AUD/USD trades sideways around the 0.6300 area after the US PCE report delivered no major surprises.
- Fed remains cautious; tariff concerns and inflation outlook continue to dominate market attention.
- Bearish pressure persists technically, with indicators showing resistance near short-term moving averages.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) remains directionless during Friday’s American session, with AUD/USD hovering around the 0.6300 zone. The release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index failed to generate significant market reaction, as the figures aligned with expectations except for the core PCE, which ticked slightly higher than forecasts. The Aussie struggled to gain ground despite weaker demand for the US Dollar, as caution persists over trade tensions and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) uncertain policy outlook.
Daily digest market movers: Australian Dollar steady after uneventful US PCE print
- AUD/USD continued to range around the 0.6300 zone following the release of the February PCE inflation data, which came broadly in line with market forecasts.
- San Francisco Fed President Daly reiterated that two rate cuts remain likely in 2025, but emphasized the need for patience as inflation and tariffs evolve.
- Broader risk sentiment was weighed down by fresh US auto tariffs and the looming April 2 deadline for reciprocal trade measures.
- The Australian Dollar remained vulnerable, with risk appetite softening and demand for safe-haven assets—like Gold—rising to new all-time highs.
- Markets continue to anticipate a rate cut from the Fed later this year, but near-term bets remain cautious amid mixed economic signals.
- Hopes for additional economic stimulus from China helped limit losses in the Aussie, given Australia’s strong export ties to the Chinese market.
- Despite the Fed’s cautious stance, the US Dollar lacked conviction as traders shifted focus toward macro risks and geopolitical developments.
- The US Dollar Index remains capped below key resistance at 105.00, with technicals suggesting range-bound movement in the near term.
- Investor positioning remains net short on AUD, with bearish bets building amid prolonged global trade and inflation uncertainty.
Technical analysis
The AUD/USD pair struggled to find traction following the PCE data, remaining locked in a narrow range around the 0.6300 zone. While the inflation report failed to surprise, the pair still declined modestly, reflecting lingering bearish sentiment. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipped further into the lower neutral band, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram printed a fresh red bar, reinforcing downside risks. Bearish signals also emerged from Momentum and Bull Bear Power indicators. The short-term 10-day and 20-day moving averages now act as immediate resistance, while the 100-day and 200-day SMAs remain firmly bearish. Key support levels lie at 0.6295 and 0.6294, while resistance is noted at 0.6297 and 0.6303. Without a decisive break, the pair is likely to remain confined in this consolidation phase into next week.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
