- The Australian Dollar recovers as the US Dollar retreats, with AUD/USD aiming to reclaim the 0.6500 mark.
- Australia’s Monthly CPI rose 2.8% YoY in July, higher than the expected 2.3%.
- Markets are eyeing the upcoming Core PCE and Initial Jobless Claims data for fresh cues on Fed monetary policy.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) rebounds sharply on Wednesday after edging lower earlier in the day, as the US Dollar (USD) gave up some of its intraday strength. Despite hotter-than-expected monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, the AUD/USD pair fell to 0.6462 during Asian trading hours, amid broad-based Greenback strength. However, the pair has since bounced back and is now trading near 0.6509 at the time of writing, attempting to reclaim the 0.6500 psychological mark while hovering near its highest level since August 18.
Data released earlier in the day by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.8% YoY in July, up sharply from 1.9% in June and well above market forecasts of 2.3%. The jump was primarily driven by a 13.1% surge in electricity prices, reflecting the expiration of utility rebates, as well as higher costs for food, alcohol, and housing.
The upside surprise in inflation has dampened immediate expectations for a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate cut at the September meeting, though markets still see a potential easing move in November, contingent on further data softening. Policymakers have repeatedly emphasized the importance of incoming data, particularly around inflation persistence and wage dynamics, before making their next move.
Still, economists caution that much of July’s inflation rise appears transitory. Energy rebates are set to resume in August, which may cool electricity costs and headline inflation. As such, today’s CPI print, while stronger than expected, may not be sufficient to derail the RBA’s gradual pivot toward easing later this year.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar is trading slightly weaker across the board after edging higher earlier in the day, as fragile sentiment surrounding President Trump’s push to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook weighs on investor confidence. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is hovering near 98.20, easing from an intraday high of 98.73.
Adding to the pressure on the Greenback, the dovish tilt from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at last week’s Jackson Hole Symposium has further strengthened the case for monetary easing in the coming months. Powell’s cautious tone, highlighting downside risks to employment and lingering inflation concerns, has bolstered market expectations for a rate cut as soon as September. The US Dollar remains on the defensive as traders look ahead to this week’s key data releases, including Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation and Initial Jobless Claims, which are expected to offer fresh clues on the Fed’s policy trajectory.
Economic Indicator
Initial Jobless Claims
The Initial Jobless Claims released by the US Department of Labor is a measure of the number of people filing first-time claims for state unemployment insurance. A larger-than-expected number indicates weakness in the US labor market, reflects negatively on the US economy, and is negative for the US Dollar (USD). On the other hand, a decreasing number should be taken as bullish for the USD.Read more.
Next release: Thu Aug 28, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Weekly
Consensus: 230K
Previous: 235K
Source: US Department of Labor
Every Thursday, the US Department of Labor publishes the number of previous week’s initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US. Since this reading could be highly volatile, investors may pay closer attention to the four-week average. A downtrend is seen as a sign of an improving labour market and could have a positive impact on the USD’s performance against its rivals and vice versa.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up pace, breaks above 1.1600
The EUR/USD’s recovery now picks up pace and motivates the pair to reclaim the 1.1600 barrier and beyond in a context of further loss of momentum in the US Dollar. In the meantime, jitters around the Fed’s independence remain well in place, while fresh political effervescence in France threatens to keep the single currency under scrutiny.
GBP/USD turns positive near 1.3500
GBP/USD advances further and aproaches the key 1.3500 barrier on the back of the resurgence of the selling pressure in the Greenback. Indeed, Cable now adds to Tuesday’s advance and leaves behind the initial knee-jerrk to the 1.3420-1.3410 band.
Gold flirting with $3,400, record highs in sight
Gold now reverses its intial bearish mood and gathers fresh steam, trading at shouting distance of the key $3,400 mark per troy ounce as the US Dollar loses surrenders its earlier gains and US yields make a U-turn, down modestly for the day.
Crypto Gainers Today: Cronos, Numeraire and Hyperliquid rally as bullish news fuels momentum
Cronos (CRO), Numeraire (NMR), and Hyperliquid (HYPE) emerged as the top crypto gainers, rallying strongly on the back of bullish news and market momentum. Cronos price surges to a new yearly high following Trump Media's plans for a CRO treasury company. At the same time, Numeraire soared after securing a massive $500 million commitment from JPMorgan Asset Management.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.