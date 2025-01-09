Australian Dollar falls as US Dollar steadies due to rising hawkish mood surrounding Fed

- The Australian Dollar loses ground after releasing mixed domestic data on Thursday.
- China's Consumer Price Index rose by 0.1% YoY in December, against the previous 0.2% increase.
- The US Dollar rose as the 10-year yield on Treasury bonds advanced following the FOMC Minutes release.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) extends its losses for the third consecutive day against the US Dollar (USD), with the AUD/USD pair hovering near two-year lows following domestic economic data, along with China's CPI inflation report released on Thursday. Traders are now focused on Friday’s US Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) report, for additional policy direction insights.
Australia's trade surplus rose to 7,079 million in November, surpassing the expected 5,750 million and the previous reading of 5,670 million (revised from 5,953 million). Exports increased by 4.8% month-on-month (MoM) in November, up from 3.5% (revised from 3.6%) in October. Meanwhile, imports grew by 1.7% MoM in November, compared to 0% (revised from 0.1%) in the previous month.
Australia's Retail Sales, a key indicator of consumer spending, increased by 0.8% month-on-month in November, up from the 0.5% growth recorded in October (revised from 0.6%). However, the figure fell short of market expectations, which had anticipated a 1.0% rise.
The AUD faces challenges as China's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data points to growing deflationary risks. The annual inflation increased by 0.1% in December, slightly lower than the 0.2% rise in November, matching market expectations. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, CPI inflation remained unchanged at 0% in December, aligning with estimates, following a 0.6% decline in November. Any change in Chinese economic conditions could impact the Australian markets as both nations are close trading partners.
Australian Dollar extends losses due to increased hawkish sentiment surrounding Fed
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar’s (USD) performance against six major currencies, holds its position near 109.00 at the time of writing. The Greenback received support from hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes and concerns about tariff plans by the incoming Trump administration.
- The US Dollar strengthened as the 10-year yield on US Treasury bonds rose to near 4.73% in the previous session, currently standing at 4.67%, while the 30-year approached 4.93%.
- The FOMC Minutes from the December meeting revealed that most participants supported a 25 basis point cut but remained cautious, factoring in potential trade and immigration policy changes that could prolong elevated inflation.
- US Initial Jobless Claims fell to 201,000 for the week ending January 3, beating the 218,000 consensus. ADP Employment Change rose by 122K in December, though below market expectations of 140K.
- The US ISM Services PMI increased to 54.1 in November, up from 52.1, exceeding the market expectation of 53.3. The Prices Paid Index, which reflects inflation, rose significantly to 64.4 from 58.2, while the Employment Index dipped slightly to 51.4 from 51.5.
- According to Bloomberg, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic stated on Tuesday that Fed officials should exercise caution with policy decisions due to uneven progress in reducing inflation. Bostic emphasized the need to lean toward keeping interest rates elevated to ensure the achievement of price stability goals.
- Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin highlighted on Friday that the benchmark policy rate should remain restrictive until there is greater confidence that inflation will return to the 2% target. Meanwhile, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly underscored the challenging balancing act facing US central bankers as they aim to slow the pace of monetary easing this year.
- The Australian Dollar faced challenges as the trimmed mean, a closely watched measure of core inflation, fell to an annual 3.2% from 3.5%, edging closer to the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) target band of 2% to 3%. Traders are currently pricing in a 55% probability that the RBA will lower its cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.35% in February, with a full quarter-point cut expected by April.
- Australia's monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.3% year-over-year in November, surpassing the market forecast of 2.2% and marking an increase from the 2.1% rise seen in the previous two months. This is the highest reading since August. However, the figure remains within the RBA’s target range of 2–3% for the fourth consecutive month, aided by the ongoing impact of the Energy Bill Relief Fund rebate.
Australian Dollar hovers around 0.6200, next barrier appears at nine-day EMA
The AUD/USD pair hovers near 0.6200 on Thursday, maintaining a bearish outlook as it continues to trade within a descending channel on the daily chart. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains slightly above 30, suggesting the potential for an intensification of bearish momentum.
On the downside, the AUD/USD pair could approach the lower boundary of the descending channel around the 0.5980 level.
The immediate resistance is seen near the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6220, followed by the 14-day EMA at 0.6234. A stronger resistance level lies near the upper boundary of the descending channel, around 0.6260.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.06%
|0.25%
|-0.17%
|-0.06%
|0.27%
|0.17%
|-0.13%
|EUR
|-0.06%
|0.19%
|-0.23%
|-0.11%
|0.22%
|0.11%
|-0.19%
|GBP
|-0.25%
|-0.19%
|-0.43%
|-0.31%
|0.02%
|-0.07%
|-0.36%
|JPY
|0.17%
|0.23%
|0.43%
|0.10%
|0.44%
|0.29%
|0.05%
|CAD
|0.06%
|0.11%
|0.31%
|-0.10%
|0.34%
|0.22%
|-0.05%
|AUD
|-0.27%
|-0.22%
|-0.02%
|-0.44%
|-0.34%
|-0.10%
|-0.38%
|NZD
|-0.17%
|-0.11%
|0.07%
|-0.29%
|-0.22%
|0.10%
|-0.27%
|CHF
|0.13%
|0.19%
|0.36%
|-0.05%
|0.05%
|0.38%
|0.27%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds around 1.0300, with USD still dominating the scene
EUR/USD trades within familiar levels at around the 1.0300 mark, although the US Dollar pushes marginally higher in a quiet, holiday-inspired American session. Focus shifts to US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-month lows, trades around 1.2300
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and trades around 1.2300 after setting a 14-month-low below 1.2250. The pair recovers as the UK gilt yields correct lower after surging to multi-year highs on a two-day gilt selloff. Markets keep an eye on comments from central bank officials.
Gold hovers around $2.670, aims higher
Gold extended its weekly recovery and traded at its highest level since mid-December, above $2,670. The bright metal retreated modestly in a quiet American session, with US markets closed amid a National Day of Mourning.
Bitcoin falls below $94,000 as over $568 million outflows from ETFs
Bitcoin continues to edge down, trading below the $94,000 level on Thursday after falling more than 5% this week. Bitcoin US spot Exchange Traded Funds recorded an outflow of over $568 million on Wednesday, showing signs of decreasing demand.
How to trade NFP, one of the most volatile events Premium
NFP is the acronym for Nonfarm Payrolls, arguably the most important economic data release in the world. The indicator, which provides a comprehensive snapshot of the health of the US labor market, is typically published on the first Friday of each month.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.