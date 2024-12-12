Australian Dollar steadies as the US Dollar holds minor losses, US PPI awaited

- The Australian Dollar appreciates following the domestic mixed labor market.
- Australia’s Employment Change rose by 35,600 in November, exceeding the previous 12,100 and the expected 25,000 readings.
- Traders still expect the Fed to proceed with a quarter-point rate cut in December following the latest US CPI report.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) halts its two days of losses against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday. The AUD remains stronger after the release of domestic mixed employment data. The seasonally adjusted Employment Change increased by 35,600, bringing the total number of employed people to 14,535,500 in November. This exceeded the previous reading of 12,100 and the expected figure of 25,000. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate fell to 3.9%, the lowest since March, lower than market estimates of 4.2%.
The AUD/USD pair faced challenges due to the broadly stronger US dollar (USD) following the release of the US inflation report on Wednesday. US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 2.7% year-over-year in November from 2.6% in October. The headline CPI reported a 0.3% reading MoM, in line with the market consensus. Meanwhile, the core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy prices, climbed 3.3% YoY, while the core CPI increased 0.3% MoM in November, as expected.
However, the latest US inflation report does not seem enough to keep the Federal Reserve (Fed) from cutting rates at its December meeting next week. Traders are now pricing in nearly a 99% chance of Fed rate reductions by 25 basis points on December 18, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Traders shift their focus on the US November Producer Price Index (PPI) for fresh impetus, which is due later on Thursday.
Australian Dollar seems to limit its upside as China anticipates sharp hike in US tariffs
- The AUD received downward pressure on Wednesday as China, a key trading partner of Australia, saw its top leaders and policymakers consider letting the Chinese Yuan fall in response to an expected sharp hike in US tariffs, per Reuters.
- On Tuesday, China President Xi Jinping stated, "China has full confidence in achieving this year's economic target." Xi emphasized that China will continue to serve as the largest engine of global economic growth and asserted that there would be no winners in tariff wars, trade wars, or tech wars.
- China's Trade Balance (CNY) increased to CNY 692.8 billion in November, up from CNY 679.1 billion in the previous month. Exports grew by 1.5% year-over-year in November, compared to the 11.2% rise in October. Meanwhile, imports increased by 1.2% YoY, recovering from the 3.7% decline recorded earlier.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 4.35% in its final policy meeting in December. RBA Governor Michele Bullock highlighted that while upside inflation risks have eased, they persist and require ongoing vigilance. The RBA will closely monitor all economic data, including employment figures, to guide future policy decisions.
- Australia's economy grew at its slowest annual pace since the pandemic in the third quarter. The OZ nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 0.3% in the September quarter, missing market forecasts of 0.4%. Weaker-than-expected GDP growth made markets almost fully price in a rate cut next April at 96% (from 73% before), according to Refinitive interest rate probabilities data.
- The Australian Dollar received support from improved sentiment and stimulus expectations from China. China’s leaders announced plans for proactive fiscal and looser monetary policies to accelerate domestic consumption in 2024. Weak Chinese CPI data (-0.6% in November, worse than expected) highlights challenges in the recovery but bolsters stimulus speculation.
Australian Dollar tests nine-day EMA after breaking above 0.6400
AUD/USD trades near 0.6410 on Thursday. The technical analysis of a daily chart indicates a strengthening bearish bias as the pair is confined within a descending channel pattern. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 level, indicating sustained negative momentum.
On the downside, the yearly low of 0.6348, last seen on August 5, served as immediate support in the previous session. However, a break below this level could strengthen the bearish bias and push the AUD/USD pair toward the descending channel’s lower boundary around the 0.6200 level.
The AUD/USD pair faces an initial barrier around the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6422, followed by the descending channel’s upper boundary at 0.6440 level. A decisive breakout above this channel could pave the way for a potential rally toward the seven-week high of 0.6687.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.12%
|-0.14%
|-0.21%
|-0.08%
|-0.66%
|-0.31%
|-0.06%
|EUR
|0.12%
|-0.02%
|-0.10%
|0.03%
|-0.54%
|-0.20%
|0.05%
|GBP
|0.14%
|0.02%
|-0.06%
|0.05%
|-0.53%
|-0.18%
|0.07%
|JPY
|0.21%
|0.10%
|0.06%
|0.11%
|-0.45%
|-0.14%
|0.14%
|CAD
|0.08%
|-0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.11%
|-0.57%
|-0.23%
|0.02%
|AUD
|0.66%
|0.54%
|0.53%
|0.45%
|0.57%
|0.35%
|0.59%
|NZD
|0.31%
|0.20%
|0.18%
|0.14%
|0.23%
|-0.35%
|0.25%
|CHF
|0.06%
|-0.05%
|-0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.02%
|-0.59%
|-0.25%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Economic Indicator
Producer Price Index (MoM)
The Producer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor statistics, Department of Labor measures the average changes in prices in primary markets of the US by producers of commodities in all states of processing. Changes in the PPI are widely followed as an indicator of commodity inflation. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Next release: Thu Dec 12, 2024 13:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 0.2%
Previous: 0.2%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains as US jobs data points to Fed easing
The Australian Dollar recovers some ground on Thursday against the Greenback, following the release of US jobs data. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the labor market is weakening further, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may continue to ease policy.
EUR/USD falls as Wall Street turns red
EUR/USD turned bearish as Wall Street gives up and major indexes turn red. The pair trades near a fresh weekly low in the 1.0460 price zone. Earlier in the day, the European Central Bank trimmed interest rates as expected, and the United States published discouraging employment and inflation-related data.
Gold price plummets as traders cash in on hot US PPI
Gold prices snapped a four-day streak of gains on Thursday, tumbling more than 1% as investors digested mixed economic data from the United States. A softer than expected jobs report, but higher prices on the producer’s side, kept traders from pushing Bullion prices higher.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin price tops $102K as Trump’s firm acquires Ethereum and Chainlink
The cryptocurrency sector valuation broke past $3.5 trillion on Thursday, up 9.4% since the market crash halted on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, 104,700 traders were liquidated with the $172.7 million in long contracts closed accounting for 58% of the $298.5 million in total liquidations.
Can markets keep conquering record highs?
Equity markets are charging to new record highs, with the S&P 500 up 28% year-to-date and the NASDAQ Composite crossing the key 20,000 mark, up 34% this year. The rally is underpinned by a potent mix of drivers.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.