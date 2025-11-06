TRENDING:
Australian Dollar holds gains as US Dollar declines on fading Fed rate cut bets

  • Australian Dollar gains ground after the Trade Balance data was released on Thursday.
  • Australia's Trade Surplus widened to 3,938 MoM in September, surpassing expectations of 3,850 million and up from 1,111 million previously.
  • The US Dollar loses ground amid decreasing odds of a Fed rate cut in December.
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

Australian Dollar (AUD) advances against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, after registering more than 0.25% gains in the previous session. The AUD/USD pair remains steady following the release of Australia’s Trade Balance data.

Australia’s Trade Surplus widened to 3,938 million month-over-month (MoM) in September, exceeding the 3,850 million expected and 1,111 million (revised from 1,825 million) in the previous reading. Exports rose by 7.9% MoM in September, swinging from a previous decline of 8.7% (revised from -7.8%). Meanwhile, Imports rose by 1.1% MoM, compared to a previous rise of 3.3% (revised from 3.2%).

The AUD received support against the US Dollar (USD) after China’s Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday that it will lift some tariffs on US agricultural products starting November 10. The ministry also said that the 24% tariffs on certain US goods will be suspended for one year, while the 10% tariffs will remain in place.

However, the Chinese government has also ordered state-funded data centres to cancel plans to purchase foreign chips as tensions seem to continue on this front between the US and China. Any change in the Chinese economy could impact the AUD as China is a major trading partner for Australia.

US Dollar declines due to weakening Fed rate cut likelihood

  • The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is extending its losses and trading around 100.00 at the time of writing. The Greenback declined despite stronger-than-expected US economic data released on Wednesday.
  • ADP Employment Change in the US climbed by 42,000 in October, compared to the 29,000 decrease (revised from -32,000) seen in September. This figure came in better than the estimations of 25,000. US ISM Services PMI climbed to 52.4 in October, from 50.0 prior and exceeding analysts’ forecasts of 50.8.
  • Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 62% chance of a cut in December, down from 68% a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled a more cautious approach, waiting for more data, which is complicated by the US government shutdown. Powell said that another rate cut in December is far from certain. However, Fed Governor Stephen Miran suggested that another rate cut could be appropriate in December.
  • The US government impasse has now entered its sixth week and is poised to become the longest federal funding lapse in US history after the Senate once again failed to pass a short-term funding bill. The most recent attempt to resolve the standoff, Republican-backed temporary legislation, was rejected by the Senate for the 14th time on Tuesday.
  • The White House announced on Tuesday that China will suspend extra export controls on rare earths and end probes into US semiconductor firms, in exchange for the US pausing some tariffs and canceling a planned 100% levy on Chinese exports.
  • US President Donald Trump announced a cut to fentanyl-related tariffs on imports from China, lowering the rate from 20% to 10%, and the continued freeze of some of his reciprocal levies on Chinese goods. The moves will go into effect on November 10, per Bloomberg.
  • China's RatingDog Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 52.6 in October from 52.9 in September. The data matched the market forecast of 52.6 in the reported period. Manufacturing PMI declined to 50.6 in October from 51.2 in September. The market forecast was for a 50.9 print. It is important to note that any shift in China’s economic conditions could also affect the Australian dollar (AUD), given the close trade ties between China and Australia.
  • The S&P Global Australia Services PMI climbed to 52.5 in October from 52.4 in September, signaling continued growth in services activity and extending the expansion streak to 21 months. Meanwhile, Composite PMI came in at 52.1, down from 52.4 prior.
  • The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to maintain the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 3.6% in the November policy meeting on Tuesday. RBA Governor Michele Bullock said in her post-meeting press conference that policymakers had not discussed rate cuts and emphasized that annual core inflation remaining above 3% is undesirable. Bullock noted that the effects of previous rate cuts are still filtering through the economy. She added that policymakers discussed maintaining a cautious approach regarding the policy outlook.
  • Melbourne Institute reported on Monday that the TD-MI Inflation Gauge rose 0.3% month-on-month (MoM) in October, easing slightly from a 0.4% gain in September but marking the second consecutive monthly increase. Meanwhile, the annual Inflation Gauge rose 3.1%, edging higher from the previous 3.0%.

Australian Dollar hovers around 0.6500 amid a consolidation phase

The AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6500 on Thursday. Technical analysis of the daily chart shows the pair consolidating within a rectangle pattern, trading sideways. It remains below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating a weaker short-term momentum.

A successful break below the psychological level of 0.6500 would prompt the AUD/USD pair to test the lower boundary of the rectangle around 0.6460, followed by the five-month low of 0.6414, which was recorded on August 21. Further support lies at the six-month low at 0.6372.

On the upside, the initial barrier lies at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 0.6520, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.6539. A break above these levels would improve the short- and medium-term price momentum and support the AUD/USD pair to explore the region around the rectangle’s upper boundary around 0.6630. Further advances would signal a bullish bias and support the pair to approach the 13-month high of 0.6707, recorded on September 17.

AUD/USD: Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.19%-0.10%-0.12%-0.06%-0.09%0.02%-0.12%
EUR0.19%0.09%0.07%0.12%0.10%0.21%0.07%
GBP0.10%-0.09%-0.04%0.04%0.03%0.12%-0.02%
JPY0.12%-0.07%0.04%0.06%0.05%0.13%0.02%
CAD0.06%-0.12%-0.04%-0.06%-0.02%0.06%-0.05%
AUD0.09%-0.10%-0.03%-0.05%0.02%0.11%-0.02%
NZD-0.02%-0.21%-0.12%-0.13%-0.06%-0.11%-0.14%
CHF0.12%-0.07%0.02%-0.02%0.05%0.02%0.14%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Australian Dollar FAQs

One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.

Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.

The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

EUR/USD is giving back part of its earlier gains, easing toward the 1.1520 area on Thursday. Despite the pullback, the pair remains on a firm footing, supported by the softer US Dollar, even as recent hawkish remarks from Fed officials have offered the Greenback some relief.

GBP/USD now surrenders some of its earlier advance north of 1.3100 the figure, retesting the 1.3080 zone on the back of a bout of buying interest in the Greenback. In the meantime, Cable maintains its recovery as investors evaluate the BoE’s steady hand and the hawkish tilt at Governor Bailey’s speech.

Gold now loses some upside momentum and slips back below the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. Meanwhile, the precious metal’s rebound is getting a boost from a softer US Dollar and a generalised pullback in US Treasury yields.

As expected, the Bank of England kept rates unchanged at 4% but the vote was close, 5-4 in favour of unchanged with Alan Taylor, Swathi Dhingra, Alan Taylor and Dave Ramsden all voting to reduce by 0.25%

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Solana (SOL) trades above $160 at press time on Wednesday, holding steady after 4% rise on the previous day, underpinned by the broader market recovery. Corroborating with steady institutional demand, the retail demand is resurfacing, suggesting further gains for Solana. 

