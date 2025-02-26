Australian Dollar declines as US Dollar attempts to recover recent losses

- The Australian Dollar remains tepid following the release of the monthly Consumer Price Index.
- China's International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce met with US business leaders to discuss tariffs.
- The Trump administration considers tightening chip export controls on China.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) remains subdued against the US Dollar (USD) for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. The AUD/USD pair remains under pressure after Australia’s monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a 2.5% year-over-year rise in January, matching December’s increase. This fell short of market expectations for 2.6% growth.
China's Commerce Ministry announced on Wednesday that the country’s International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce, Wang Shouwen, met with US business leaders. The discussions focused primarily on tariffs, though no further details were disclosed.
A Bloomberg report early Tuesday revealed that the Trump administration plans to tighten chip export controls on China, a key trading partner of Australia. The US is reportedly considering stricter restrictions on Nvidia chip exports and may introduce additional limitations on Chinese companies such as SMIC and CXMT.
The AUD/USD pair struggles amid growing risk sentiment after US President Donald Trump stated late Monday that broad US tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico “will go forward” once the month-long implementation delay ends next week. Trump asserted that the US has “been taken advantage of” by foreign countries and reaffirmed his intention to impose so-called reciprocal tariffs.
Australian Dollar depreciates amid increased risk aversion
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the USD against six major currencies, falls to near 106.00 with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds declining to 4.09% and 4.28%, respectively, at the time of writing.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee remarked on Monday that the US central bank needs greater clarity before considering interest rate cuts.
- The US Composite PMI fell to 50.4 in February, down from 52.7 in the previous month. In contrast, the Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.6 in February from 51.2 in January, surpassing the forecast of 51.5. Meanwhile, the Services PMI declined to 49.7 in February from 52.9 in January, falling short of the expected 53.0.
- US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending February 14 rose to 219,000, exceeding the expected 215,000. Meanwhile, Continuing Jobless Claims increased to 1.869 million, slightly below the forecast of 1.87 million.
- President Trump signed a memorandum on Friday instructing the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to limit Chinese investments in strategic sectors. Reuters cited a White House official saying that the national security memorandum seeks to encourage foreign investment while safeguarding US national security interests from potential threats posed by foreign adversaries like China.
- China released its annual policy statement for 2025 on Sunday. The statement details strategies to advance rural reforms and promote comprehensive rural revitalization. Additionally, China’s state-supported developers are aggressively increasing land purchases at premium prices, driven by the government’s relaxation of home price restrictions to revitalize the troubled property market.
- The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injected CNY300 billion on Tuesday via the one-year Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), maintaining the rate at 2%. Additionally, the PBOC injected CNY318.5 billion through seven-day reverse repos at 1.50%, consistent with the prior rate.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lowered its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to 4.10% last week—the first rate cut in four years. Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock acknowledged the impact of high interest rates but cautioned that it was too soon to declare victory over inflation. She also emphasized the labor market's strength and clarified that future rate cuts are not guaranteed, despite market expectations.
Australian Dollar moves toward 14-day EMA barrier after breaking below 0.6350
AUD/USD trades near 0.6340 on Wednesday, breaking below the ascending channel that reflects a weakening bullish market bias. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above 50, supporting the positive outlook is still in play.
On the upside, the AUD/USD pair tests the immediate barrier at a nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 0.6342. A successful break above this level could improve the short-term price momentum and support the pair in testing the key psychological resistance at 0.6400, with the next hurdle at the ascending channel’s upper boundary around 0.6450.
The AUD/USD pair tests immediate support at the 14-day EMA of 0.6331. A decisive break below this level could cause the emergence of the bearish bias and lead the pair to test the psychological level of 0.6300.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|0.11%
|0.36%
|0.04%
|0.18%
|0.11%
|0.07%
|EUR
|-0.09%
|0.03%
|0.27%
|-0.06%
|0.09%
|0.02%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|-0.11%
|-0.03%
|0.23%
|-0.08%
|0.06%
|-0.00%
|-0.04%
|JPY
|-0.36%
|-0.27%
|-0.23%
|-0.32%
|-0.18%
|-0.26%
|-0.28%
|CAD
|-0.04%
|0.06%
|0.08%
|0.32%
|0.14%
|0.08%
|0.05%
|AUD
|-0.18%
|-0.09%
|-0.06%
|0.18%
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|-0.09%
|NZD
|-0.11%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.26%
|-0.08%
|0.05%
|-0.04%
|CHF
|-0.07%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|0.28%
|-0.05%
|0.09%
|0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
