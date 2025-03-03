Australian Dollar rises as US Dollar struggles amid easing fears of inflation spikes

- The Australian Dollar gains ground following the TD-MI Inflation Gauge, and China Manufacturing PMI data released on Monday.
- China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI increased to 50.8 in February from January’s 50.1.
- The US Dollar struggles as US PCE inflation data aligns with expectations, easing concerns over unexpected US inflation spikes.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) halted its six-day losing streak on Monday, buoyed by a weaker US Dollar (USD) following the release of January’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data on Friday. The report aligned with expectations, easing fears of unexpected inflation spikes in the US.
Australia’s TD-MI Inflation Gauge fell by 0.2% month-over-month in February, reversing a 0.1% rise in January. This marked the first decline since last August and followed the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to cut its cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.1% during its first monetary policy meeting of the year, reflecting a continued slowdown in underlying inflation. However, on an annual basis, the gauge rose by 2.2%, slightly below the previous 2.3% increase.
The AUD also receives upward support from upbeat Chinese economic data. China's Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.8 in February from January’s 50.1, exceeding market expectations of 50.3. Given China’s role as a key trading partner for Australia, the stronger PMI reading provided a boost to the Australian Dollar.
However, the AUD’s upside could be limited by escalating US-China trade tensions. Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump announced an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports starting Tuesday, adding to the 10% tariff imposed last month. On Thursday, Trump stated on Truth Social that 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods will take effect on March 4.
Australian Dollar appreciates as concerns over unexpected US inflation ease
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the USD against six major currencies, weakens after three consecutive sessions of gains, hovering around 107.30 at the time of writing. The downside of the Greenback could be limited as US Treasury yields improve, with 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields currently standing at 4.02% and 4.24%, respectively.
- The US PCE inflation report met expectations, with the monthly headline PCE holding steady at 0.3%. Core PCE rose slightly to 0.3% from December’s 0.2%, while the annual headline PCE stood at 2.6%, slightly exceeding projections but unchanged from December’s figure. Core PCE eased to 2.6%, down from a revised 2.9% in December.
- Tensions escalated between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy during peace deal negotiations. Zelenskyy was expected to sign an agreement granting the US greater access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals and participate in a joint press conference, but the plan was abandoned after a heated exchange between the leaders in front of the media. Following the confrontation, in which Trump openly expressed his disdain, top advisers asked Zelenskyy to leave the White House.
- President Trump signed a memorandum on Friday instructing the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to limit Chinese investments in strategic sectors. Reuters cited a White House official saying that the national security memorandum seeks to encourage foreign investment while safeguarding US national security interests from potential threats posed by foreign adversaries like China.
- The S&P Global Australia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was revised down to 50.4 in February from an initial estimate of 50.6 but remained above January's 50.2. This marked the second consecutive month of improvement in manufacturing conditions and the strongest growth since February 2023.
- China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI improved to 50.2 in February versus 49.1 prior. This figure came in stronger than the 49.9 expected. Meanwhile, the NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI climbed to 50.4 in February from 50.2 in January, beating the estimation of 50.3.
- According to a Wall Street Journal report on the Australian Dollar’s outlook from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), heightened trade war risks driven by Trump have become a major concern. China’s response to these trade threats will be a key factor shaping the future performance of the AUD.
Australian Dollar tests 0.6200 support amid prevailing bearish bias
The AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6220 on Monday. The daily chart analysis suggests that the pair remains under pressure, trading below the nine- and 14-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), indicating weakening short-term momentum. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below 50, reinforcing the bearish outlook.
On the downside, the AUD/USD pair is currently testing key support at the psychological level of 0.6200. A break below this level could drive the price toward 0.6087, its lowest point since April 2020, recorded on February 3.
The initial resistance is seen at the nine-day EMA of 0.6280, followed by the 14-day EMA at 0.6290. A decisive break above these levels could strengthen short-term momentum, potentially leading the pair to retest the three-month high of 0.6408, reached on February 21.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.44%
|-0.27%
|-0.15%
|-0.10%
|-0.35%
|-0.21%
|-0.12%
|EUR
|0.44%
|0.06%
|0.06%
|0.15%
|-0.01%
|0.04%
|0.14%
|GBP
|0.27%
|-0.06%
|0.13%
|0.09%
|-0.07%
|-0.02%
|0.08%
|JPY
|0.15%
|-0.06%
|-0.13%
|0.26%
|-0.15%
|-0.02%
|0.03%
|CAD
|0.10%
|-0.15%
|-0.09%
|-0.26%
|-0.09%
|-0.11%
|-0.01%
|AUD
|0.35%
|0.01%
|0.07%
|0.15%
|0.09%
|0.05%
|0.15%
|NZD
|0.21%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|0.02%
|0.11%
|-0.05%
|0.10%
|CHF
|0.12%
|-0.14%
|-0.08%
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.15%
|-0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
