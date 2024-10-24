Australian Dollar appreciates as US Dollar remains subdued amid lower Treasury yields

- The Australian Dollar remains stronger after the release of Purchasing Managers Index data on Thursday.
- Australia's Judo Bank Services PMI inched up to 50.6 in October, marking its ninth consecutive month of expansion.
- Fed Beige Book report indicated that economic activity was "little changed in nearly all Districts.”
The Australian Dollar (AUD) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) after the release of the domestic Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) on Thursday. Additionally, the AUD/USD pair gained as the USD weakened slightly, driven by a modest dip in US Treasury yields. 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds stand at 4.07% and 4.23%, respectively, at the time of writing.
The AUD could get further support from the prevailing hawkish sentiment surrounding the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), bolstered by the positive employment data. Earlier this week, RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser noted that the labor participation rate is remarkably high and emphasized that while the RBA is data-dependent, it is not data-obsessed.
The US Dollar faced downward pressure following the release of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Beige Book on Wednesday. The latest report indicated that economic activity was "little changed in nearly all Districts," in contrast to August's report, where three Districts reported growth and nine showed flat activity.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar receives support from the hawkish mood surrounding the RBA
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is an 88.9% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut, with no expectation of a larger 50-basis-point cut.
- Australia's Judo Bank Composite PMI slightly rose to 49.8 in October, up from 49.6 in September, signaling a second straight month of contraction in private sector output. The Services PMI inched up to 50.6 from 50.5, marking its ninth consecutive month of expansion, while the Manufacturing PMI dipped to 46.6 from 46.7, continuing its decline.
- In a post on the social media platform X, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly stated that the economy is clearly in a better position, with inflation having fallen significantly and the labor market returning to a more sustainable path.
- On Monday, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari highlighted that the Fed is closely monitoring the US labor market for signs of rapid destabilization. Kashkari cautioned investors to anticipate a gradual pace of rate cuts over the coming quarters, suggesting that any monetary easing will likely be moderate rather than aggressive.
- The People's Bank of China (PBoC) reduced the 1-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) to 3.10% from 3.35% and the 5-year LPR to 3.60% from 3.85%, in line with expectations. Lower borrowing costs are anticipated to stimulate China's domestic economic activity, potentially increasing demand for Australian exports.
- National Australia Bank revised its projection for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in a note last week. "We have brought forward our expectations for the timing of rate cuts, now anticipating the first cut in February 2025, instead of May," the bank stated. They continue to foresee gradual cuts, with rates expected to decrease to 3.10% by early 2026.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar remains below 0.6650, close to six-week lows
The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.6640 on Thursday. Technical analysis of the daily chart suggests a short-term bearish outlook as the pair remains below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below 50, reinforcing the bearish sentiment.
Regarding support, the AUD/USD pair could retest its two-month low of 0.6614, last seen on Wednesday. The next key support appears at the psychological level of 0.6600.
On the upside, resistance is expected at the nine-day EMA at 0.6680, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.6728. A break above these levels could open the door for a potential move toward the psychological resistance of 0.6800.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.06%
|-0.04%
|-0.23%
|-0.09%
|-0.17%
|-0.15%
|-0.03%
|EUR
|0.06%
|0.01%
|-0.16%
|-0.03%
|-0.13%
|-0.11%
|0.00%
|GBP
|0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.18%
|-0.05%
|-0.14%
|-0.12%
|-0.00%
|JPY
|0.23%
|0.16%
|0.18%
|0.14%
|0.05%
|0.04%
|0.19%
|CAD
|0.09%
|0.03%
|0.05%
|-0.14%
|-0.08%
|-0.07%
|0.05%
|AUD
|0.17%
|0.13%
|0.14%
|-0.05%
|0.08%
|0.03%
|0.14%
|NZD
|0.15%
|0.11%
|0.12%
|-0.04%
|0.07%
|-0.03%
|0.12%
|CHF
|0.03%
|-0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.19%
|-0.05%
|-0.14%
|-0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends key 200-day SMA support near 0.6630
AUD/USD is defending the key 200-day SMA support near 0.6630 in Thursday's Asian trading. A broad US Dollar retreat alongside the US Treasury bond yields and a minor improvement in risk sentiment lend support to the Aussie pair, despite mixed Australian PMI data.
USD/JPY drops to test 152.50 on Japanese verbal intervention
USD/JPY sees a fresh bout of selling and tests 152.50i in the Asian session on Thursday. Japanese verbal warnings put a fresh bid under the Yen, dragging the pair lower. However, uncertainty over Japan's political scenario could limit the downside ahead of US PMIs.
Gold price ticks higher amid a pause in USD rally; bulls seem reluctant
Gold price stalls the overnight pullback from a fresh all-time peak and oscillates in a range around the $2,720 area during the Asian session on Thursday amid mixed fundamental cues. The USD consolidates its surge to a nearly three-month top. Moreover, a softer risk tone, US political uncertainty and Middle East tensions lend support to the XAU/USD.
XRP dips 3% as Ripple co-founder misses key deadline in the SEC lawsuit
Ripple trades at $0.5189 on Wednesday, October 23. The key market movers for the native token of the XRPLedger are the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. Co-founder Chris Larsen recently made headlines for his XRP token donation to US presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
BRICS Russia summit begins with false claim the bloc has larger GDP than G7
Russian President Vladimir Putin should check his facts. In a speech at the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow on October 18, the Russian President came up with some interesting fantasy statistics about the size of the association’s GDP.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.