Australian Dollar rises as US Dollar edges lower despite increased safe-haven demand

- The Australian Dollar advances due to the delay in the implementation of Trump's tariffs.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut on Tuesday.
- President Trump has signed an executive order delaying the implementation of new tariffs from July to August 1.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) gains ground against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, halting its three-day losing streak. The AUD/USD pair registered 1% losses in the previous session amid mounting expectations of a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate cut in July.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is going to hold a monetary policy meeting on Tuesday at 04:30 GMT and is expected to lower the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.60% from 3.85%. Traders will also await the RBA’s monetary policy statement, expressing the policymakers’ views on current economic conditions, and an outlook detailing what they expect for the upcoming months. Finally, RBA Governor Michele Bullock will offer a press conference.
The AUD/USD pair faced challenges amid renewed tariff concerns. However, the White House announced late Monday that US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order delaying the implementation of new tariffs from July to August 1, per Bloomberg.
China’s central bank announced measures to further open its capital markets by supporting more onshore investors to invest in offshore bonds. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) prepares to expand the Bond Connect program to include a wider range of domestic institutions, such as brokers, mutual funds, wealth managers, and insurers. This follows earlier reports that authorities are considering doubling the quota of the Southbound Bond Connect program to the equivalent of USD 139 billion. Any change in the Chinese economy could impact the AUD as China and Australia are close trading partners.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is maintaining its position around 97.50 at the time of writing.
- US President Donald Trump posted on social media on Monday that “Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy.”
- US Nonfarm Payrolls indicated that the US labor force grew by 147,000 jobs, surpassing the anticipated 110,000 in June. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate declined to 4.1% from 4.2%. Meanwhile, weekly Jobless Claims fell to 233,000, down from 237,000, reflecting a resilient US labor market.
- US ADP Employment Change fell for the first time in more than two years in June. The private-sector payrolls decreased by 33,000 in June after a downwardly revised 29,000 gain in May. This figure came in below the market consensus of 95,000.
- The Financial Times reported that China is increasingly rerouting its exports through Southeast Asia in an effort to circumvent US tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. In May, direct shipments from China to the US fell by 43% in May, while China's overall exports climbed by 4.8%. This shift was marked by a 15% surge in exports to Southeast Asia and a 12% increase to the European Union (EU). However, the US trade agreement with Vietnam now includes a 40% tariff on trans-shipped goods to curb such practices.
- The Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Friday that “China and the US are stepping up efforts to implement the outcomes of the London framework.” The US has notified China of canceling restrictive measures against Chinese exports. China is reviewing applications for export licenses of controlled items under laws and regulations.
- ANZ Job Advertisements increased by 1.8% in June after a decline of 1.2% in May. The data presents the number of job advertisements in the major metropolitan newspapers and on the internet sites in Australia.
Australian Dollar moves above 0.6500, rebounds to ascending channel
The AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6510 on Tuesday. The daily chart’s technical analysis indicated a renewing bullish sentiment as the pair has rebounded to the existing ascending channel pattern. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned on the 50 mark, suggesting a neutral bias. Further movements will offer a clear directional trend. The pair remains below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting that short-term price momentum is weakening.
The AUD/USD pair may test the primary barrier at the nine-day EMA of 0.6533. A break above this level could improve the price momentum and support the pair to approach the eight-month high of 0.6590, recorded on July 1. Further advances would support the pair to explore the region around the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 0.6670.
On the downside, the AUD/USD pair may test the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 0.6500, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.6472. A break below this crucial support zone would weaken the medium-term price momentum and open the doors for the pair to test the two-month low at 0.6372.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.24%
|-0.20%
|0.00%
|-0.20%
|-0.34%
|-0.31%
|-0.21%
|EUR
|0.24%
|0.05%
|0.29%
|0.04%
|-0.11%
|-0.06%
|0.04%
|GBP
|0.20%
|-0.05%
|0.26%
|-0.01%
|-0.16%
|-0.11%
|-0.01%
|JPY
|0.00%
|-0.29%
|-0.26%
|-0.22%
|-0.35%
|-0.27%
|-0.12%
|CAD
|0.20%
|-0.04%
|0.01%
|0.22%
|-0.15%
|-0.10%
|0.00%
|AUD
|0.34%
|0.11%
|0.16%
|0.35%
|0.15%
|0.05%
|0.15%
|NZD
|0.31%
|0.06%
|0.11%
|0.27%
|0.10%
|-0.05%
|0.10%
|CHF
|0.21%
|-0.04%
|0.01%
|0.12%
|-0.00%
|-0.15%
|-0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
