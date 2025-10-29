TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Australian Dollar gains following Consumer Price Index data

  • Australian Dollar advances as the domestic Consumer Price Index rose 1.3% QoQ in Q3.
  • The AUD gains ground from the fading likelihood of RBA rate cuts in the near term.
  • The US Dollar struggles as traders expect the Fed to deliver a rate cut on Wednesday.
Australian Dollar gains following Consumer Price Index data
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

The Australian Dollar (AUD) advances against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday following the release of Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Additionally, the AUD/USD pair also receives support from decreasing bets on rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Australia’s Consumer Price Index rose 1.3% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) in the third quarter (Q3), compared with the 0.7% increase seen in the second quarter. The market consensus was for a growth of 1.1% in the reported period. CPI inflation climbed to 3.2% year-over-year (YoY) in Q3, versus 2.1% prior and above the market consensus of 3.0%.

The RBA Trimmed Mean CPI for Q3 rose 1.0% and 3.0% on a quarterly and annual basis, respectively. Markets estimated an increase of 0.8% QoQ and 2.7% YoY in the quarter to September. The monthly Consumer Price Index jumped by 3.5% YoY in August, compared to the previous reading of 3.0% increase. This figure came in hotter than the expectation of 3.1%.

RBA Governor Bullock reiterated that the labor market remains a little tight, despite the unemployment rate jump being a surprise. Investors are now focused on Wednesday’s release of the Q3 inflation data and the September Monthly CPI indicator for additional insight into the future path of interest rates.

US Dollar remains subdued ahead of Fed policy decision

  • The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is remaining subdued and trading around 98.70 at the time of writing. The Greenback struggles as traders expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to deliver a rate cut on Wednesday
  • The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by another quarter point, bringing the benchmark rate to 3.75-4.00%, at its October meeting. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are now pricing in nearly a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 96% possibility of another reduction in December.
  • The US government shutdown has ignited debate among Federal Reserve officials, as policymakers weigh whether to cut rates soon to support a weakening labor market or maintain current levels amid inflation that remains persistently above the Fed’s 2% target.
  • The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.0% year-over-year (YoY) in September, following a 2.9% increase in the prior month. This reading came in below the market expectation of 3.1%. Meanwhile, the monthly CPI increased 0.3%, against the 0.4% rise seen in August. The core CPI increased 0.2% month-over-month, compared to the market consensus of 0.3%, while the yearly core CPI was up 3.0% in September.
  • US and Chinese negotiators reached a consensus on major disputes, which paves the way for Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to meet on Thursday to finalize a trade deal aimed at easing tensions. Officials in Malaysia announced after two days of talks that both sides had agreed on key issues, including export controls, fentanyl, and shipping levies.
  • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CBS News that President Trump’s threat to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese goods “is effectively off the table.” Bessent added that China has agreed to make “substantial” soybean purchases and to postpone its rare-earth export controls “for a year while they re-examine it.”
  • The preliminary Australia's S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 49.7 in October from 51.4 prior. Meanwhile, Services PMI rose to 53.1 in October from the previous reading of 52.4, while the Composite PMI increased to 52.6 in October against 52.4 prior.

Australian Dollar tests 0.6600 barrier due to bullish shift

AUD/USD is trading around 0.6590 on Wednesday. Technical analysis of a daily chart suggests a bullish shift as the pair rises above the descending channel. The pair is also trading above the nine- and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), indicating that both short- and medium-term price momentum remain strong.

On the upside, the immediate barrier lies at the psychological level of 0.6600. A break above this level would support the AUD/USD pair to explore the region around the 12-month high of 0.6707, which was recorded on September 17.

The primary support lies at the 50-day EMA of 0.6546, aligned with the nine-day EMA at 0.6545. A break below these levels would revive the bearish bias and prompt the AUD/USD pair to navigate the area around the four-month low of 0.6414, followed by the lower boundary of the descending channel around 0.6370.

AUD/USD: Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.03%0.04%-0.20%-0.09%-0.19%0.05%-0.01%
EUR-0.03%0.01%-0.21%-0.11%-0.22%0.02%-0.04%
GBP-0.04%-0.01%-0.22%-0.13%-0.23%0.00%-0.05%
JPY0.20%0.21%0.22%0.11%0.00%0.25%0.19%
CAD0.09%0.11%0.13%-0.11%-0.12%0.13%0.08%
AUD0.19%0.22%0.23%-0.01%0.12%0.24%0.18%
NZD-0.05%-0.02%-0.01%-0.25%-0.13%-0.24%-0.05%
CHF0.01%0.04%0.05%-0.19%-0.08%-0.18%0.05%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Economic Indicator

Consumer Price Index (QoQ)

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on a quarterly basis, measures the changes in the price of a fixed basket of goods and services acquired by household consumers. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. The QoQ reading compares prices in the reference quarter to the previous quarter. A high reading is seen as bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Wed Oct 29, 2025 00:30

Frequency: Quarterly

Actual: 1.3%

Consensus: 1.1%

Previous: 0.7%

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

The quarterly Consumer Price Index (CPI) published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has a significant impact on the market and the AUD valuation. The gauge is closely watched by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), in order to achieve its inflation mandate, which has major monetary policy implications. Rising consumer prices tend to be AUD bullish, as the RBA could hike interest rates to maintain its inflation target. The data is released nearly 25 days after the quarter ends.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD inches higher as US–China optimism pressures US Dollar

EUR/USD inches higher as US–China optimism pressures US Dollar

EUR/USD registers modest gains on Tuesday, yet it remains trading within familiar levels amid the lack of catalysts as the US government remains shut. However, upbeat news regarding the US-China trade war, weakened the Dollar and boosted the Euro. 

GBP/USD remains weak around 1.3280

GBP/USD remains weak around 1.3280

GBP/USD stays well on the defensive in the latter part of Tuesday’s session, hovering around the 1.3280 zone despite the Greenback’s modest retracement. Furthermore, the Sterling’s offered stance comes on the back of prospects of a potential BoE rate cut and steady fiscal fears.

Gold rebounds toward $4,000 amid pre-Fed market positioning

Gold rebounds toward $4,000 amid pre-Fed market positioning

Gold is back in the red, rebounding toward $4,000 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The precious metal pauses its downside as traders look to cash in on the recent correction ahead of the key US Federal Reserve's policy decision later on Wednesday. The latest US Dollar uptick could limit Gold's recovery. 

Solana ETFs set to attract inflows, smaller altcoin funds could 'fade into irrelevance': K33

Solana ETFs set to attract inflows, smaller altcoin funds could 'fade into irrelevance': K33

Solana exchange-traded funds could see strong demand upon launch, while other altcoin ETFs may face weaker inflows amid BlackRock's absence from the market, according to K33.

Trump-Xi trade truce: Potential winners and losers

Trump-Xi trade truce: Potential winners and losers

Global markets opened the week on a stronger footing after Washington and Beijing reached a framework trade deal, now awaiting formal sign-off from Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The announcement brought a welcome reprieve after months of escalating rhetoric and tariff threats.

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP rallies as whales accumulate 

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP rallies as whales accumulate 

Pump.fun (PUMP) extends recovery, breaking above $0.0050 on Tuesday. This bullish outlook builds on positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market, hinting at a potential end-of-month rally. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers