Australian Dollar extends losses on a third day after stronger US data

- Australian Dollar continues to lose ground after the release of stronger US data.
- Australia's Unemployment Rate has outperformed expectations, standing at 3.6%.
- US Jobless Claims declined to 198K the lowest level since January.
- Existing home sales fell 2.0% in September, the lowest level since 2010.
- Fed Powell suggested that the central bank is not planning to raise rates in the short term.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) faces a third consecutive day of losses, likely influenced by a prevailing risk-off sentiment. However, the AUD/USD pair found some uplift from a weakened US Dollar (USD) following comments by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday. Powell's indication that the central bank is not planning to raise rates in the short term provides support for the pair.
Australia's employment landscape is undergoing some intriguing developments. In September, Employment Change declined more than expected, introducing an unexpected twist to the equation. On the bright side, the Unemployment Rate took a positive turn by falling more than anticipated, deviating from the expected trend.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounds from the recent losses, and this could be attributed to the higher US Treasury yields, coupled with robust economic data from the United States (US).
United States (US) job data showed the economy remains solid. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims have dropped to their lowest level since January, signaling a solid and resilient job market. On the other hand, existing home sales have fallen to their lowest point since 2010, suggesting challenges in the housing market.
The decline in existing home sales is particularly noteworthy, pointing to the negative impact of higher mortgage costs on housing market confidence.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar extends losses on stronger US employment data
- Australia's Unemployment Rate for September surprised on the positive side, coming in at 3.6%. This outperformed expectations of 3.7% and matched the previous figure of 3.7%.
- Australian Employment Change for the same month was 6.7K, falling short of the consensus forecast of 20K. This is a notable decline from the 64.9K jobs added in August.
- Australia's central bank expresses heightened concern about the inflation impact stemming from supply shocks. Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Michele Bullock stated that if inflation persists above projections, the RBA will take responsive policy measures. There is an observable deceleration in demand, and per capita consumption is on the decline.
- Geopolitical tensions can be a real rollercoaster for market sentiment. The situation in Israel, with preparations for a potential ground invasion of Gaza, is likely adding a layer of uncertainty for traders of the AUD/USD pair. The fact that US President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation on Thursday suggests the significance of the matter on the global stage.
- Furthermore, China's Retail Sales (YoY) demonstrated a rise of 5.5%, surpassing both the previous figure of 4.6% and the expected 4.9%.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell clarified that additional tightening of monetary policy might be justified if there's substantial evidence of growth surpassing the norm or if the labor market ceases to improve.
- Powell underscored that the primary concern remains inflationary risks. However, the policymaker indicated that the central bank is not planning to raise rates in the short term providing support for the AUD/USD pair.
- US weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 198K, fell short of the market expectations of 212K for the week ending October 14, the lowest level since January.
- Existing home sales fell 2.0% MoM in September and 19% YoY, the lowest level since 2010.
- US Unemployment Rate rose by 3.6%, which was expected to remain consistent at 3.7% in September.
- Building Permits for September came in at 1.475 million, surpassing the expected 1.45 million. On the other hand, Housing Starts rebounded to 1.35 million, just shy of the market consensus of 1.38 million.
- The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) disclosed that Retail Sales exceeded expectations of 0.3% MoM, which increased to 0.7% in September. While Retail Sales Control Group rose by 0.6% compared to the previous hike of 0.2%.
- This robust performance underscores the resilience of consumers. Subsequently, the Federal Reserve reported that Industrial Production showed improvement by 0.3%, which was expected to remain at 0.0%.
- Market fluctuations persist in the US bond market, as the 10-year Treasury yield stabilizes around 4.99%, marking its highest point since 2007. Meanwhile, the 2-year yield has dipped to 5.16%.
- No major reports are on the horizon in the US. Federal Reserve officials Logan, Mester, and Harker are set to address the public, but their speeches are unlikely to spring any surprises.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar hovers above 0.6300 major level after remarks by Fed’s Powell
The Australian Dollar is currently trading lower around 0.6310 on Friday, in alignment with significant support at the 0.6300 level. The immediate support is marked by the monthly low at 0.6285. On the upside, a critical resistance is identified around the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6354, followed by the major level of 0.6400. A breakthrough above this level has the potential to reach around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6429. These technical indicators serve as valuable tools for traders, offering insights into potential resistance zones that could impact the trajectory of the Australian Dollar.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.13%
|0.13%
|0.11%
|0.23%
|0.04%
|0.22%
|0.05%
|EUR
|-0.14%
|-0.02%
|-0.03%
|0.09%
|-0.08%
|0.09%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|-0.13%
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|0.09%
|-0.07%
|0.09%
|-0.08%
|CAD
|-0.10%
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.15%
|-0.05%
|0.12%
|-0.05%
|AUD
|-0.25%
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
|-0.12%
|-0.17%
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|JPY
|-0.04%
|0.08%
|0.09%
|0.03%
|0.18%
|0.17%
|0.01%
|NZD
|-0.26%
|-0.10%
|-0.12%
|-0.13%
|-0.01%
|-0.18%
|-0.19%
|CHF
|-0.06%
|0.06%
|0.06%
|0.04%
|0.16%
|-0.01%
|0.18%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
What key factors drive the Australian Dollar?
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of Australia impact the Australian Dollar?
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
How does the health of the Chinese Economy impact the Australian Dollar?
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
How does the price of Iron Ore impact the Australian Dollar?
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Australian Dollar?
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends 0.6300 after PBOC's status-quo, risk-off mood weighs
AUD/USD is defending 0.6300 after the PBOC left its Loan Prime Rate unchanged across the time horizon. The pair remains under heavy selling pressure, as risk-aversion extends into Friday's Asian session due to escalating Middle East tensions.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0600 as US Dollar firms up on risk-aversion
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0550 in the Asian trading hours on Friday. Simmering Hamas-Israel tensions continue to dent risk sentiment and support the safe-haven US Dollar, after Fed Chair Powell's comments-led decline.
Gold surges above $1,970 amid softer USD, Fed Powell’s dovish comments
Gold price gains momentum to $1,978, the highest level since late July during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The rally of the precious metal is bolstered by the decline of the US dollar (USD) following Fed Powell’s dovish comments and a safe-haven flow.
Solana price turns bullish after confirming trend reversal, 20% gains incoming for SOL?
Solana price has confirmed a trend reversal, turning bullish after a stark fall beginning July to the pits of September. After pivoting on a key level, the purported Ethereum killer could be on course to foray into a $30.00 psychological range.
The Middle East crisis boosts Gold and Oil markets BRANDED
At the beginning of October, gold prices surged amid a renewed escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Investors have rushed to invest in this safe-haven asset, causing gold to rise by almost 4.5% on the previous week.